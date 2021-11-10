The Northeast Regional Health Office is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 years effective immediately at local health departments in the region including Rogersville and Church Hill.
Parents or guardians can call their local health department Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to schedule an appointment. Walk-in options are also available at all Northeast regional health departments.
The number to reach the Rogersville Health Department is 423-272-7641; and the number to reach the Church Hill Health Department is 423-357-5341.
Parents seeking the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for their child can also visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ for availability with a local vaccine provider, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and other sites in the community.
When making an appointment, parents of individuals under the age of 18 should select a Pfizer vaccine appointment time.
Other Northeast Tennessee health departments include Carter County - 423-543-2521; Greene County - 423-798-1749; Hancock County - 423-733-2228; Johnson County - 423-727-9731; Unicoi County - 423-743-9103; and Washington County - 423-975-2200.
For more information regarding vaccine recommendations for children and guidelines from the CDC, visit: