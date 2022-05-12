The first draft of a county budget usually looks bad, and the $2 million deficit presented to the Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee Tuesday was no exception.
What makes it worse is that $2 million deficit does’t include any pending funding increase requests, which are substantial for the proposed 2022-23 budget.
The Budget Committee met Tuesday and Wednesday to hear budget requests from all county department heads and charitable contribution recipients for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Based on cost increases that are mandatory such as annual salary scale adjustments, a 10 percent health insurance increase, and the cost of fuel and everything else skyrocketing, the first draft of the county’s 2022-23 general fund budget showed a deficit of $2,005,974.
If the commission uses saving to offset that $2 million deficit the county is projected to end the 2022-23 fiscal year with a $7.951 million reserve fund.
County budget director Eric Buchanan said that reserve will likely increase by June 30, however, because expenditures are slightly over-estimated and revenue is under-estimated in the current budget.
After hearing budget requests Tuesday and Wednesday the Budget Committee agreed to meet June 3 to begin considering which budget requests and increases will be included in the next draft of the budget.
As had been foreshadowed in the Public Safety Committee meeting last month, the biggest funding requests came from the sheriff’s office, Hawkins County Central Dispatch; and Hawkins County EMS.
There’s also a proposal for either a 5, 7, or 9 percent across the board cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all county employees who are paid out of the general fund, including the sheriff’s office which has its own salary scale.
Although no decision was made, the Budget Committee seemed to be leaning favorably toward a 5 percent COLA which is projected to increase salary expenditure by $400,979 in 2022-23.
A 7 percent COLA would cost $561,371; and a 9 percent COLA would cost $721,761.
Paying jailers the same as road deputies
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and his top officer appeared before the Budget Committee Wednesday with multiple requests.
In addition any COLA his entire staff would receive along with all other county employees, Lawson asked that his salary scale be adjusted so that jail officers be paid at the same level as road deputies.
Currently jail officers start at $12.54 per hour, while road deputies start at $15.02. Road deputies earn an average of $5,000 more annually than jail officers.
Lawson said Hawkins County jail officer pay is lower than all surrounding jails except for Hancock County. Grainger County starts jail officers at $15 per hours, Hamblen at more than $14, and Sullivan County recently increased its starting jailer pay $16.80, Lawson noted.
Lawson told the Budget Committee that since 2012 the sheriff’s office has had 183 employees resign. He said most leave to find better paying jobs elsewhere.
Chief Deputy Tony Allen estimated the cost of increasing jailer pay equal to road deputy pay at between $130,000 and $150,000 for the next fiscal year.
Lawson said his department has spent million on training and equipping new officers over the past decade, only to have those officers leave for better paying jobs elsewhere.
At full staff the jail is budgeted for 40 officers, although a CTAS study conducted a few years ago said the minimum number needed at the jail is 46. Jail administrator Butch Gallion told the Budget Committee that his jail currently has 10 vacant jail officer positions, and night shift is down to four officers guarding more than 250 inmates.
Gallion said jailers leave because they don’t want to face dangerous inmates including gang members and murder defendants for $12.54 per hour when they can go to Walmart or McDonald’s and make $15.
Legally the sheriff is mandated to maintain a safe jail, and law enforcement is secondary. Mayor Jim Lee noted that if worst comes to worst road deputies could be pulled off the road to work in the jail.
When asked if road deputies might resent making the same as jailers, Allen said his deputies are happy on the road, and don’t want to be pulled out of patrol to work in the jail.
New patrol cars
Aside from the pay increase for jailers, the sheriff’s office is asking for $980,000 to purchase 28 new patrol cars.
Lawson said his fleet is aging, and he has 18 cars between 150,000 and 200,000 miles; and 12 cars with between 200,000 and 250,000 miles.
Buchanan recommended that the committee reject that request for the budget, and instead use ARPA federal COVID stimulus funds to purchase the patrol cars.
The HCSO is also seeking $36,000 to purchase 40 new bulletproof vests. Lt. Greg Larkin noted that 40 vests used by patrol deputies will expire on July 1.
Buchanan recommended the vest purchase be made using ARPA funds as well. Allen said he agreed that using ARPA funds would be the best route for the patrol car and vest purchases.
Another increase requested from the sheriff’s office is the addition of three courtroom security officers to provide security at the Hawkins County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex, as well as the Church Hill city/county building.
With salaries and benefits those three positions are projected to cost $115,666 in 2022-23.
911 and EMS requests
Hawkins County 911 director Lynn Campbell presented his requested $120,000 increase to the Budget Committee Wednesday. If approved that would put the county contribution to Hawkins County Central Dispatch at $300,000.
Campbell said the funds are needed to double his staff from 8 to 16 dispatchers, and increase starting pay from $13 to $15 per hour.
Campbell stated that he currently only has two dispatchers on duty per shift, although the call volume in Hawkins County requires a minimum of 4.6 dispatchers. The funding increase would allow Campbell to place four dispatchers on duty per shift.
There are links in the online version of this article to previous articles with more detail on the 911 staffing shortage, as well as a video of Campbell’s presentation to the Budget Committee Wednesday.
Hawkins County EMS director Jason Murrell presented the Budget Committee Wednesday with a $230,000 increase, which would put the EMS contribution at $300,000.
Of that requested $300,000, Hawkins County EMS would used $230,000 to purchase a new four-wheel drive ambulance with power load system and power load stretcher. Another $15,000 would be use to offset fuel cost increases, and the remaining $55,000 would be used to purchase updated medical equipment needed for daily response units, Murrell said.
Murrell noted that new ambulances purchased with county assistance already have more than 80,000 miles on them in just one year.
“This year’s budget request of $300,000 is not based on want,” Murrell told the committee. “It is imperative for Hawkins County EMS, one vital public safety service, to continue to grow and improve every day. The requested funding would assist in ensuring the vehicle replacement cycle would continue to prevent the dilapidation of front line ambulances in Hawkins County.”
Other county department increase requests
Hawkins County Clerk Nancy Davis requested $2,500 to pay one of her staff to clean the Church Hill satellite office after hours.The cleaner provided by the city of Church Hill starts at 4 p.m., and due to security concerns Davis said non-staff members can’t be in that office after hours.
Mayor Lee said he can’t justify paying someone to clean that office when the county already contributes to the salary of the city’s cleaner. An attempt will be made to negotiate with the city to have the cleaner come in before the office closes.
Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency director Jamie Miller requested $50,000 for a new vehicle.
Hawkins County Industrial Development Board chairman Larry Elkins requested a full time maintenance position for Phipps Bend, the cost of which is to be determined. Elkins noted that he had one part time employee retire, and his other part time employee is talking about retirement as well.
Circuit Court Clerk Randy Collier requested one additional deputy clerk position, the cost of which is to be determined. Collier said the position is needed primarily due to a major increase in Juvenile Court caseload and hearings.
Hawkins County Elections Administrator Crystal Rogers requested an additional $5,000 to increase the pay of election workers in the Aug. 4 county general election and the Nov. 1 state/federal general election.
Rogers told the committee Tuesday that with election day staff making only $9 per hour it was difficult to find people willing to work.
Other charitable contribution increase requests
Hawkins County Volunteer Firemen’s Association president Bill Killen requested an increase of $65,000 to pay for a building that would house an air bottle refilling vehicle and equipment on a county owned lot in Surgoinsville on Highway 11-W across from Dot and Rick’s Market.
The Hawkins County Library System is requesting a $5,000 increase for a total of $105,000 to offset operating expense increases. The Mount Carmel Public Library is seeking an extra $100. The Hawkins County Imagination Library is seeking an extra $1,040.
Goshen Valley and Persia VFDs are seeking an additional $20,000 each, and the Church Hill Fire Department is seeking a $5,000 increase.
The Mooresburg Community Association is seeking an additional $3,40. The Church Hill and Mount Carmel senior centers are seeking an extra $400 each.
Of One Accord ministry is seeking an extra $1,570 for a total of $5,000.
The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is seeking an increase of $12,186 for a total of $40,000.