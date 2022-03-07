After a slew of what were determined to be unfounded ethics complaints were filed against various Mount Carmel elected officials in September and October of 2021, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has discussed ways to prevent bogus claims from being submitted in the future.
Of the 10 ethics complaints received, the BMA voted to forward eight of them on to be investigated by an attorney not affiliated with the town. The author of one of the complaints not forwarded to the attorney later told the BMA that she had meant her complaint only as a statement to City Attorney John Pevy rather than an official complaint.
After the investigation into the first of the eight complaints was completed, the town had already spent over $35,000 in attorney fees, which was 62 percent of the original total budget for legal services.
The town originally included $55,000 in the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget for legal services, but the board passed a budget amendment in January that increased that amount by $35,000 for a total of $90,000.
Seven of the complaints have now been investigated, and none of these investigations turned up evidence to support the complaints’ allegations.
Alderman John Gibson asked Pevy to prepare an itemized list of how much each investigation cost the town. The board is expected to discuss this at their March meeting.
Neither complainant read ethics policy before submitting claims
Within investigating attorney Benjamin Lauderback’s report on both the first complaint submitted by Brenda Parker and the six complaints submitted by Kingsport businessman Jim Griffth, Lauderback specifically noted that both complainants told him they had not seen or read a copy of the town’s code of ethics prior to submitting their ethics complaints.
“Two of the three complainants so far have failed to read the ethics policy,” Gibson said at the February meeting. “Is there not even a minimum we can require before you file an ethics complaint–that you at least have to read the policy?”
He added, “This is a blatant waste of money.”
Pevy noted that he has looked at numerous different ethics policies used by other towns.
“One of the issues you run into is that, if you limit it in certain ways, you could run into a potential constitutional challenge,” Pevy said. “ [It could seem as if] you’re trying to bar people from participating in the process.”
He noted that he would look into the possibility of requiring complainants to at least cite the specific provision within the town’s ethics policy that they allege was broken. However, he noted that this would still not prohibit a complainant from filing a complaint they do not have evidence to back up.
“The taxpayers are footing the bill”
Gibson read a statement from the investigation into Griffith’s complaints aloud: “Without the evidence to support claims of ethics violations, all the passion in the world can’t change one’s opinion into fact.”
“That’s what we’ve been bombarded with,” Gibson said. “One personal opinion that ultimately the taxpayers are footing the bill for.”
Alderman Darby Patrick asked if the town could require complainants who file complaints that cannot be supported with evidence to repay the town for the attorney fees incurred.
“This is one you definitely can’t do because it targets indigent individuals,” Pevy said. “People who don’t have means would be shielded from accessing the process.”
He noted that, if someone had a legitimate concern but had no money, they would be dissuaded from airing their legitimate grievance on the chance that it was not upheld in the investigation and they had to repay the town.