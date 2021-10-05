Early Branch Road is a main artery used by everyone traveling from Route 11W at Church Hill to Greenville and I 81.
Baileyton, Greenville and I81 folks use it to reach Kingsport and points north. The antiquated bridge at the bottom of Early Branch is a hundred years old and in disrepair and dangerous.
The surface is a patchwork and the railing has been knocked off on March 8, 2020. No Gross Vehicle Weight signage is present. The Road Superintendent has been called more than 20 times about this and we, out here, are ignored.
I personally have notified the Hawkins Co. Road Superintendent, Mayor, all three county commissioners, State Representative (Gary Hicks), the state comptroller as well as law enforcement.
The last commissioners meeting I attended I was told “there is nothing we can do for you. This is the most non responsive, uncaring attitude I have ever heard in my life.
I am sorry I moved here 5 years ago. There is no pride in our community, the roads are in ruination and no one in the county cares in the least. Not one returned phone call. Not one returned email. Not even the mayor has the decency to return a call or email.
Photographs of the bridge and road conditions have been sent to all parties numerous times. So, where is the wheel tax going? Where’s the $5 million from the state?
Gary Loucks
Rogersville