Anger grief, heartbreak and pain.
That’s what Jonathan Daniel Tackett’s decision to drive under the influence of drugs on June 29, 2020 brought into the lives of the people who loved 20-year-old Lee Coker Daniel of Greeneville.
On Friday Tackett was sentenced to 20 years with a 35 percent release eligibility in exchange for guilty pleas to vehicular homicide stemming from the head on collision that took Lee Daniel’s life, as well as a separate vehicular assault that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 16, 2020.
In both crashes Tackett crossed the center line on Rt. 66, causing a head-on collision. And, on both occasions Tackett was driving with multiple narcotics in his system.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, on June 29, 2020 Tackett, 29 was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima northbound on Rt. 66S near Rogersville when he crossed the center line into the path of southbound 1989 Nissan pickup driven by Daniel, who was killed.
During a plea hearing Friday in Hawkins County Criminal Court Tackett pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in exchange for a 16 year sentence for Daniel’s death.
He also pleaded guilty to the vehicular assault in exchange for a 4 years sentence, with both sentences to be served consecutively for an overall sentence of 20 years.
Although Tackett will be eligible for parole after serving 35 percent of his sentence, Lee Daniel’s step mother Kristi Daniel said in a victim impact statement she believes “a lifetime in jail is too good for you”.
“You just don’t realize the pain you have caused,” Kristi Daniel stated in her letter which was read aloud in court during Tackett’s plea hearing. “I hope one day you do. I hope one day you realize how selfish and irresponsible you are. I hope and pray you change your life around. But I hope you do all these things behind bars where you have all the time to think about everything you have done.”
Mrs. Daniels further stated, “Our Lee don’t get parole to come back home. Our Lee don’t get to come home at all. You should not receive parole. You should not receive a break at all. You should have to spend every minute of every day in jail. … You killed someone and because of your stupidity and addiction we will never see him again. I never wished harm on you for what you have done, but I do which justice for Lee.”
Lee Daniel was learning the tree trimming business from his father, and had purchased and painted a pickup shortly before his death that he was very proud of, Mrs. Daniel stated.
He had a lot of friends, and was much beloved by his family and friends. She said his family suffers every day because of Lee’s death, and they still feel anger, grief, heartbreak and pain.
“He loved us all, and we loved him dearly,” Mrs. Daniel stated in the letter. “Lee was one of a kind. He loved fishing, hunting, and just having fun with his family and friends. Her never hurt anyone, never went around causing trouble, and never hurt anybody. He was always helping those in need or that needed help with anything. He would have given the shirt off his back to whoever needed it.”
Mrs. Daniel added, “We never missed a chance to say I love you. But, we didn’t know it would be his last or we would have said a lot more. All that changed in the blink of an eye.”