Hawkins County Memorial Hospital dignitaries past a present gathered Thursday to celebrate the hospital’s 60th anniversary, and hopefully look forward to serving Hawkins County for another 60 years.
That was the message of Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton who spoke during the ceremony. Deaton noted that HCMH remains strong despite the fact that more than 100 rural hospitals have closed across the country since 2005.
Deaton said maintaining rural healthcare was a top priority when Ballad took over the former Wellmont Healthcare System.
“Our communities depend on our healthcare,” Deaton said. “A key part of having a strong community is having healthcare being delivered here.”
Deaton added, “When we formed Ballad Health we really felt that Rogersville/Hawkins County was extremely important to the organization going forward because it really is important for us to provide healthcare here, and then have access to tertiary hospitals like Holston Valley Medical Center. We have over 200 team members here and 50 physicians who support this facility. They’re compassionate people. I’ve had a chance to see them work on a day-to-day basis and it’s been very, very inspiring for me personally.”
Deaton, who coincidentally celebrated his 60th birthday this year, joked that he looks forward to coming back to HCHS for the anniversary celebration in another 60 years.
“What I want to say today is thank you,” Deaton said. “Thank you to the community for your support. And on behalf of the senior leadership of Ballad Health I want to say thank you to our team members in the past, the ones who are here now, and the ones who will be here in the future.”
”Look forward to another 60 years”
HCMH Board of Directors chairperson and chaplain Ravan Krickbaum opened Thursday’s ceremony with a prayer.
“I have served here for many years,” Krickbaum said. “I’ve been a patient here many times. I know many of you, and this hospital has always had my heart. We are a tough bunch here in East Tennessee. We have gone through many changes, and we have come out the other side still standing, so I’m around to be part of this group today.”
HCMH Administrator Regina Day pointed out that the past two years during the pandemic have been a challenge.
“Through the challenges we have become stronger,” Day said. “We have become more of a unit, not only has a hospital, but as a team and a community. We are very proud of our heritage. Have been, and always will be. We are proud of what we have been, but look forward to what we will be. So we look forward to another 60 years.”
Linda Williams who recently retired after working 47 years at HCMH, shared her memories of how the hospital evolved over the decades. A video of the entire ceremony including Williams’ historical perspective of the facility can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
”Hawkins County Hospital is family”
Williams was inspired to enter the healthcare field after her father sent six months at HCMH when she was 15-year-old. She joined the staff right out of high school, and learned her LPN degree 13 months later. Eventually she earned her RN degree an held several positions at HCMH and other hospitals.
She said a lot has changes over the years.
Gone are the nurses’ white clothes, shoes and nursing caps. Gone is the telephone switchboard that was donated from Pressman’s Home.
The emergency room also changed a lot in 47 years. When she started it had two stretchers an no doctor on duty. They called the on-call doctors for instructions on how to treat E.R. patients.
Also gone are the days of doctors making their rounds stopping to smoke cigarettes with patients in bed.
When Williams started they still had metal bedpans that doubled a sleds in the snow on the hill near the E.R.
Beginning 10 years ago Williams’ mother began receiving regular blood transfusions at HCMH.
“The nurses in our surgery department took excellent care of her,” Williams said. “She dearly loved them and considered them family until the day that she passed. I was also a patient here many many years ago, and my main memory of that time was an aide who brought me a blanket from the blanket warmer and covered me up with it. A small act of kindness that I have never forgotten.”
Williams added, “The word that you hear most often about Hawkins County Hospital is family. Many patients will say they had better care here than anywhere else. Patients appreciate the family feeling and comradery of the staff. It’s easier in a smaller facility to know the physicians and have good rapport, and this in turn benefits the patients because of open communication.”
”Many exciting things to come”
Among the other attendees for Thursday’s ceremony were past HCMH administrators Rebecca Beck, Fred Pell, and Frank Testerman.
Beck, who is currently vice president of operations at Holston Valley, said HCMH will be seeing an increase in technology and services next year.
“While the hospital may look a little different in our new integrated care model, there’s so many exciting things to come that we’re going to begin working on as soon as the new year arrives,” Beck said. “Additional services. Outreach plan with tele-health abilities that will have services such as cardiology. An increase on our general surgery capacity through robotics. And, outreach that we’ll have to service this facility and the needs of our community.”
Beck added, “We’re very excited about the technology, the increase in service, and the access to you as the patient through inpatient or outpatient patent setting.”