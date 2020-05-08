SNEEDVILLE — Ruby Jewell Setsor, age 93, of Sneedville, departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Ballad Health’s Hancock County Hospital.
Born November 7, 1926, she joined War Creek Baptist Church at an early age and remained a faithful member until her death.
She retired from the Hancock County Board of Education where she worked as a teacher for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Setsor; parents, Fred Johns and Laura Brewer Johns; and brother, Eugene Johns.
She leaves behind several nieces, a nephew and several cousins; and special caregivers, Opal Dillonand Betty Fleenor.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 1, 2020, at War Creek Baptist Church, with Rev. Tony Collins and Rev. Josh Petticord officiating.
Special music was provided by Kristy and Tristen Petticord.
Interment followed in Holt Cemetery
Serving as pallbearers were Joe Setsor, Tommy Jones, Orville Cope, Dean Brewer and Nathan Hopkins.
The family received friends from 12 to 2 p.m., on May 1, at War Creek Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.
