SNEEDVILLE — Football Friday nights are important events in Sneedville.
The stadium is filled at Hancock County High School as the community turns out to support the Indians.
For fans, parents, family members and faculty, it’s more than a game, it’s a community event. Surprisingly, though, football is a fairly new sport for the Indians, with its roots going back to about 2000.
According to Mike Gibson, the first organized football team was formed in August 2000, and played in the Morristown Youth Football Association.
From 2000-2004 there was only youth football in Sneedville. In 2003, this team left the Morristown YFA and joined the Tri-State Football Association, which included teams in Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia.
In 2003 construction on the football field was begun. Darrell Fain, from Hawkins County, was hired as coach. Gibson and Fain approached the school board regarding the purchasing of equipment.
There was only a middle school team for two years, but in August, 2006, the Indians played their first High School football game.
Their first win came in 2008; an overtime victory against North Greene.
Head Coaches:
Clark Powers, 2006-2007;
Pat Lindelow, 2008-2010;
Darrell Miller, 2011-2012;
Phil Blevins, 2013-2015; and,
Brandon Gibbs, 2016-present.
Assistant coaches through the years have included Michael Willis, Brandon Gibbs, David Smith, and Phil Blevins.