ROGERSVILLE — William Joe Fisher, Jr., age 90, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville.
He was a charter member of Zion Primitive Baptist Church where he was also the oldest living member.
Mr. Fisher was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Fannie Stapleton Fisher; son, Danny Fisher; parents, William Joe and Cornelia Helton Fisher, Sr.; sisters, Ruth McCallahan, Annie and Paralee; brothers, Roy Fisher, Carl Fisher, Odel Fisher and Harry Fisher.
He is survived by his daughters, Julia, Patsy Sue Borchak and husband, Paul, Janice Wellerritter all of Michigan; sons, Lynn Fisher and wife, Rebecca, of Mosheim, Roy Idom, of Rogersville, Steve Fisher and wife, Linda, of Greeneville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville.
The funeral service was conducted at 1 p.m., Sunday, in the funeral home chapel, with Elder Steve Helton officiating. Burial followed in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Fisher family.