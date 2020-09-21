JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University has announced the names of students who attained a grade point average qualifying them for inclusion in the dean’s list for summer 2020.
To receive this honor, undergraduate students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below ‘B-’ in any course taken, and a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
The following students in the Review's readership area received this distinction:
Church Hill: Makayla D. Allen; Kelsey T. Browning; Luke A. Dorton; Veeral A. Patel; Yasmine K. Punceles; Jacob R. Salyer; Benjamin M. Smith; Ally B. Stidham; Matthew J. Williams
Greeneville: Andrew P. Forney; Janease M. Jones; John D. Pruett
Mosheim: Jada E. Hensley
Mount Carmel: Richard E. Lawson; William G. Rush
Rogersville: Misty M. Smith
Treadway: Jillian M. Cope