The dedication of this Never Forget Garden monument will be held presented Monday at Crockett Springs Park by the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Rogersville Heritage Association.
Prior to the annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning, the Rogersville Heritage Association will be hosting a Never Forget Garden Dedication in Crockett Spring Park beginning at 10 a.m.
Late last year Cherokee High School graduate and Army veteran James Victor Livingston offered to contribute a “Never Forget Garden” monument to Rogersville for installation of a local memorial to the Unknown Soldier.
Livingston is a native of Bulls Gap and joined the Army after graduating from Cherokee in 1992. He served as Relief Commander at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery from 1999-2001.
Livingston initially suggested placing the NFG stone at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse.
Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker told the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its October meeting that based on the previous research of former City Attorney Bill Phillips, the city charter prohibits any further additions to the four town squares at the intersection of Main Street and Depot Street.
Those squares are designated as green space only.
As a result, a location at the RHA’s Crockett Springs Park was selected.
Aside from purchasing and donating the NFG, Livingston also offered $1,000 to assist the cost of installing the stone and landscaping.
In a letter to the BMA Livingston said he believes donating the NFG stone and $1,000 is a way he can give back “to a community that instilled the values of hard work and love of our country.”
The dedication will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, and Livingston will be in attendance.
The annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Rogersville in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse.