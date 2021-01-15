The RCS Cafeteria has received another perfect score of 100 on their health inspection report, which occurred in October of 2020.
Cafeteria Manager Colby Wagoner told the RCS School board at their Jan. 12 meeting that this makes seven perfect scores in a row.
“I think school nutrition and food service needs to have a motto like the postal service: come rain, sleet, hail, snow, 100-degree weather or plaque, we’re going to feed,” he said. “We haven’t stopped.”
He noted that, just since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, the RCS cafeteria staff has served 17,360 meals.
He also recognized the five food service workers at the school: Judy Hawkins, June Collins, Michelle Davis, Deborah Manis and Becky Way.
“They have been doing an outstanding job,” Wagoner said. “Whatever has been asked of them, they have done, and they have done more than what was asked of them. I’m very proud of the work that they have done.”
Matney, Gibson sworn in
In other news, newly-elected board member Carol Gibson and re-elected member Reed Matney were sworn in to their new terms by Rogersville City Recorder Glen Hutchins.
Though the meeting was held via Zoom, a few of the board members gathered at the school for the meeting and swearing in.
Gibson is a retired teacher who taught at RCS for many years. She replaced outgoing board member Todd Biggs, who spent 12 years on the board and ended his board career at the December BOE meeting.
Initially, there were three candidates running in the Nov. 3, 2020 election to fill two RCS School board seats—Biggs, Matney and Gibson. However, Biggs later withdrew his candidacy, and Gibson and Matney were left uncontested.
Matney was also unanimously re-elected to the position of board Chairman, which he has held for many years.
Scott Trent was also unanimously elected to the position of Vice Chairman.
Board evaluates new Director of Schools
Matney also noted that each member of the board recently evaluated the new Director of Schools, J.T. Stroder.
Stroder was officially named RCS Director of Schools in April of 2020 and assumed the duties of the position when former Director of Schools Rebecca Isaacs retired in June. His first school year in the new position has truly been a ‘trial by fire,’ as Stroder assumed the duties of the position in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All of them (evaluations) were very favorable,” Matney told the board. “I think, during all the confusion and everything that has gone on with the school, he has done a remarkable job. I think that was echoed throughout all of the evaluations.”