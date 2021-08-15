The August 'Cruise In on the Square" in drew a large crowd to downtown Rogersville on Friday night.
More than 100 classic cars lined the streets, and there was also live music in front of the courthouse, and a bouncy house for the kids.
Two rain showers fell during the event, helping cool off a hot afternoon, but raindrops didn't prevent the crowd from having a good time.
You can see the full photo gallery by Randy Ball as well as a video of the event at www.therogersvillereview.com
The next Cruise In on the Square will be September 10.