Greeneville attorney Crystal Jesse told the Hawkins County Commission last week she should know by July how much the county will receive from a federal lawsuit settlement with one opioid manufacturer and three distributors.
The Commission voted on Nov. 22 to opt in to a federal lawsuit settlement proposed by opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, as well as the nation’s largest drug distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
It was announced in February that those four corporations agreed to pay roughly $26 billion to settle federal lawsuits linked to claims that their business practices helped fuel the deadly opioid crisis.
Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured generic opioid medications, will contribute $5 billion; while drug wholesalers AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson will pay a combined $21 billion.
Still to be determined is how those funds will be distributed to the multiude of plaintiffs in those lawsuits, including Hawkins County.
“The last time I was here I told you we were voting to go into the settlement and we had to wait to see if we got the mass majority,” Jessee told the commission at its March 30 meeting. “We were just informed this past week we do have it settled. We do have the mass majority as to the big three (distributors) and Janssen (Pharmaceuticals), which is Johnson and Johnson’s parent company.”
Jessee added, “So we’re getting all the numbers together now. We’ll definitely have money coming to us. That’s something a lot of people don’t get up here to be able to say, so I wanted to say it personally. You do have money coming to you. We will know definitely an amount closer to July.”
Jessee told the commission she expects to return in July and request a closed attorney/client session to discuss the settlement before the commission considers a vote to approve it.
Jessee is part of a consortium of law firms representing Hawkins County and 13 other counties in Tennessee in this and other pending opioid lawsuits.