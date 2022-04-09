You recently ran a story about me being charged with Contractor Fraud. I thought perhaps you may want to get all the facts so your story isn’t horribly inaccurate. I’m certain you printed as you were told so of course I find no fault in your reporting. Your story stated that in fact we had taken payment and done NO work. The fact is that if you send someone to “1911 Poor Valley Road” you will see that we performed over $100,000 in excavation of the site.
Clearing, cutting into the mountain and leveling a 10,000 sq. ft. area to a perfect .1% grade and moving over 1,000 cubic yards of stone and earth, to give you some insight, that’s an area large enough to erect 2/3 of Rogersville’s Walmart.
We also tore down the old farm house and redug the pond, cleared the roadside area of trees and debris and installed new culvert pipe. The owner had paid $50k in May but ran into financial problems, stalled and strung us along for 3 months and demanded a refund in November some 7 months after paying the 50k but had not paid for the $100k in work already performed over 3mos earlier in June.
We, as any other business would, applied the $50k to their bill and sent an invoice via registered letter for the balance. At which time he reported to the DA that we took the $50k and did nothing. Without bothering to consider they may be lying, the DA presented the Grand Jury with zero information of work performed, of course getting an Indictment and charging me.
These people are from Illinois and have since making their complaint, harassed us, did over 75k in damage to our property which we have filed a criminal complaint for which you can verify with Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Dept. and of course they also lied to a Grand Jury.
Stories that lack all the information can harm people and their business. I can only assume if you had the entire story you would have included it. Now that you have this information I think it only fair that your publication, now armed with this information, print this info with as much haste as you chose to smudge my name. Thank you for your time.
Richard Van Shirey, Rogersville