A Church Hill man who was already wanted by police for allegedly punching his 86-year-old mother and then leaving her alone and bleeding was arrested Friday night as a result of an unrelated DUI crash into a neighbor’s porch.
On two occasions in late November the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of Donald Franklin Dobbs, 59, 217 Church Road, Church Hill, pertaining to incidents involving him and his 86 year old mother.
On Nov. 27 Deputy Key Shively spoke to the mother and two neighbors. The mother state she was “punched on the ground” by Dobbs in the garage because he was drunk and “raging about not being able to find his phone”.
The mother stated that she hit the back of her head hard on the floor and was bleeding, and she began screaming. As a result neighbors came to check on her, and the HCSO was called.
Neighbors reported that when they arrived the mother was "bleeding profusely" from the back of her head, and Dobbs was "nowhere to be found".
Shively reportedly observed two spots of dried blood on the floor. The mother received multiple staples for a large deep laceration on the back of her head at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital emergency room.
When asked on Nov. 27 to give a statement, however, the mother refused to cooperate.
On Nov. 30 Shively was dispatched to another possible domestic disturbance an the Dobbs residence after a witnesses reported, and recorded Dobbs screaming at a woman believed to be his mother, “If you call the law, when I get out I’m going to kill you.”
When the HCSO arrived on the scene the mother stated they weren’t arguing and “everything was fine”.
On Friday, Dec. 10 the mother gave the HCSO a statement about the Nov. 27 assault, and repeatedly stated, “He just needs to get help.”
Shortly before 9 p.m. that same day Shively responded to a crash at 138 Church Road where Dobbs had crashed his 2007 Chevy Colorado into the concrete porch.
Shively stated in his report that Dobbs drove the Colorado from his driveway, through a fence into a cow pasture, onto California Avenue, through a chain link fence and mailbox at 131 Church Road, and ran over church ornaments at 138 Church Road before hitting the porch.
Shively further reported that he detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Dobbs who had “extremely slurred speech”, was swaying back and forth in the chair he was sitting in, and appeared to have soiled himself.
Two empty bottle of Canadian Club 1858 were found in the bed of the truck, and a red solo cup in the floorboard smelled of alcohol, Shively added.
Dobbs was charged with DUI, reckless driving, and driving left of center related to the crash; as well as aggravated elder abuse and aggravated assault stemming from the alleged attack on his mother.
He was held on $10,000 bond pending arraignment set for Monday morning.