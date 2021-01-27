If you haven’ t received your second stimulus check, you may be able to track it using an IRS payment trace. First, use the IRS Get my Payment portal to see if it shows your payment has already been mailed or direct deposited.
Next you will need to check the date at the IRS Get my Payment portal to determine whether you should make a request. If the IRS direct deposited your payment and it shows the deposit date was at least five days ago you can request a trace.
If the IRS mailed your stimulus, you can request a trace if it’s been more than 4 weeks. A payment trace isn’t allowed until February 24 if the check was mailed to a standard address.
If it was forwarded to a new address you will need to wait 6 weeks before requesting a trace. A payment trace isn’t allowed until March 10 if the check was mail was forwarded.
For people with a foreign address you will need to wait 9 weeks from the date it was mailed. A payment trace isn’t allowed until March 31 if it was mailed to a foreign address.
IRS Form 3911 Taxpayer Statement Regarding Refund is used to make the trace request.
You can call, fax or mail the IRS to make your request for a trace. However, you should use only one method.
You can call the IRS at (800) 919-9835 to request a trace. However, you will have to listen to a recorded message before speaking with an IRS employee and you should expect a long waiting time.
You can also mail or fax a completed Form 3911.
The IRS provides the following instructions for Form 3911:
Write “EIP” on the top of the form (EIP stands for Economic Impact Payment)
Complete Form 3911 answering all refund questions as they relate to your payment.
When completing item 7 under Section 1:
Check the box for “Individual” as the type or return.
Enter “2020” as the Tax Period.
Do not write anything for the Date Filed.
Sign the form. If you file married filing jointly, both spouses must sign the form.
If you live in Tennessee, the form should be mailed to:
IRS
5333 Getwell Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
If you live in Tennessee, the IRS request fax number is (855) 580-4749.
David Zubler is a tax accountant and Enrolled Agent in East Tennessee, providing tax strategies and representing clients before the IRS and has over 25 years of tax experience. He is the author of four tax books and is the founder and president of Your Tax Care. The company provides business and tax education to the public at its website, YourTaxCare.com. David can be reached at (865) 363-3019 or contacted by email at david@yourtaxcare.com