“By the grace of God, we made it through,” said 89-year old Korean War Veteran Emmett Harrison, who is a Bristol, Tenn. native.
Harrison, who was the keynote speaker at Rogersville’s American Legion Post 21 annual POW/MIA remembrance ceremony, spent 27 months in captivity during the Korean War.
Harrison told the gathered crowd that, though his time in captivity happened over 70 years ago, he rarely talks about it.
“I never talk about this,” Harrison said. “I’m going back 70 years, and you have to realize that it’s a lot to think about. But, I don’t dwell on it. I’m glad they asked me this year because next year — we just don’t know. God was keeping me around for some reason. He wanted me to be around maybe as a testimonial. To know that it is possible. What can happen.”
Held for 27 months
Harrison arrived in Korea on April 13, 1951 and was captured the following May 18. He was held in a POW camp for 27 months, until 1953.
Harrison was a member of the machine squad and was on the front lines of combat. The night before he got captured, he said he “shot a machine gun until the barrel was white” with heat.
“They had a big mine field in front of our position,” he said. “When we had to pull out and go help another company, that’s when all hell broke loose. We had to do the best we could do. They told us to hold this hill, and we did, but we ran out of ammo. A friend of mine got shot in the stomach and his knee, and I was trying to carry him out. Then the Chinese just overran us. We just had to throw up our hands. They surrounded us.”
Harrison remembered that it rained on the night that he got captured (May 18).
“There we were, sitting up on a hill with a gun in our face,” he said. “The next day, they interrogated us. We would walk every night all night long and stay under the cover of trees in the daytime. Then, we would get to a village, they would put us in there and give us something to eat.”
He added of the camp where he spent most of the time, “We were in one of those little Korean villages, and there were about 1,200 or 1,300 of us there. The Chinese had booted the Koreans out, they took over the town, and they used it as a prison camp.”
The camp was around 300 miles north of the demilitarized zone, and Harrison said the camp was surrounded by woods.
After the peace talks began, the POWs were allowed to send letters back home and could send Christmas cards for the holidays.
“I wrote a letter to my mother in August, and she got it in November,” Harrison said. “I wrote her and told her I was taken prisoner of war, and that was the first time they’d heard about me.”
He had also left a steady girlfriend back home when he left for war. Sadly, when he wrote her a letter, it came back to him stamped “Return to Sender.”
“I’d rather they just tore it up,” he said. “When I came back, I never did see her. She went somewhere, and I didn’t know where. If I had known, I would have been going there.”
Food, medics and marijuana
Harrison remembered that the winters he spent in the POW camp were particularly brutal.
12 men slept heel to toe in a room about 8 by 8 feet with a door that Harrison said was like what you would see in a movie about POW’s.
“You can imagine how much cold weather that kept out,” he said. “We would wake up and see about two inches of frost on the walls…there were times when it got to 30 or 40 degrees below zero.”
Harrison remembered that the first year he was in the prison camp was particularly rough.
“They made us sit out in the road and eat our meals,” he said. “They didn’t have any fences or anything, just guards. There were three miles of mountains, Chinese and Koreans. The peace talks had started, and [we were thinking] they may sign the armistice tomorrow. But I don’t know of anybody who escaped from there. I figured they did us pretty good—a lot better than in Vietnam…It wasn’t like ‘Hogan’s Heroes,’ though, I can tell you that.”
He added, “What they fed us was like the starter feed for little chickens. I think it was ground up soybeans, but it didn’t have much taste. We didn’t have any salt for it, so we used rock salt like you put on driveways.”
One night, however, the prisoners were given white rice, which Harrison said was “like Christmas coming in July.” He also remembered the rare occasion that the camp guards would kill a hog and give the prisoners “a little side dish of pork.”
Thankfully, they did have a medic on the premises, which Harrison did have to visit once for a badly abscessed tooth.
“I went there, and they put toothache drops on it until my jaw was bleached out,” he said. “They boiled the water that we drank to kill whatever was in it. I would walk over to the water kitchen and get a cup of the warm water. I’d put it in my mouth, swish it around and spit it out. That was the only thing I could get to relieve it. One day, I told them to either take me out and shoot me or pull my tooth—they finally pulled my tooth. Then, one day I woke up and my jaws were frozen, and I couldn’t open my mouth. They say that, if you get lockjaw, it will kill you. And it will if you don’t get rid of it.”
Thankfully, Harrison was given a shot of penicillin, which took care of the infection.
Harrison also joked that several of the prisoners discovered marijuana in the woods around the camp.
“We would go on wood detail,” he said. “Marijuana grows wild over there, and some GI’s would get a pole about six or eight feet long with a bunch of marijuana on each end of it. The Chinese stopped us from going on wood detail then. That was a no-no.”
“I smoked one cigarette, and that was enough to do me,” he joked.
“You had to have the want-to inside”
Harrison said that, in order for a POW to survive a prison camp, they had to have “the want-to inside.”
Sadly, several of the POWs lost that will to live and died in captivity, Harrison remembered.
“We were close, and you hurt when someone passed away,” he said. “If you did (lose the will to live), you might as well dig a hole and jump in because you were a goner. I never did lose the will to live. I wanted to live and get back home, and I wanted to see my loved ones again.”
He added, “I asked God one night if I would ever see my mother again. I wanted to know. A little later, I had a dream. We lived in a house up on Russel Street [in Bristol], and I was going up the steps in uniform. I opened the screen door, walked in this little hallway there that had the living room on one side and a bedroom on the other. [When I finally came home after being released from the camp] I opened that screen door, and there was my mother with her arms stretched out just like I had dreamed it. I know that I have a higher power. He’s in my corner. Been there a long time.”
Harrison remembered that peace talks began on July 10 of 1951.
“There we sat, hoping they would sign the armistice tomorrow so we could go home,” he said. “Two years later, they signed the armistice…They signed the armistice at 10 a.m., and at 2 p.m. we went up to the parade ground and the (the camp commander) told us they signed the armistice this morning and you men will be going home. That was a pretty good day.”
Harrison added, “it was an experience you just don’t forget.”
The Sept. 18 ceremony also recognized POW/MIA soldiers from Hawkins County and their families. Many family members were in attendance and accepted certificates on their loved one’s behalf. The names of those honored will be listed alongside this article.