Two airlifted to hospital after head-on collision on Hwy 113

A Monday morning car crash on Highway 113 near the Persia community resulted in the drivers of both vehicles being airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center.
According to the preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 7:30 a.m. on the morning of Monday, Nov. 9 near the intersection of Hwy 113 and Bacon Road.
44-year-old Randy Mayes of Whitesburg was traveling north on Hwy 113 near Bacon Road in a 2002 Ford Expedition, and 49-year-old Betsy Fleemon of Bulls Gap was traveling south in a 2001 Chevy Impala.
Mayes’ vehicle crossed the center line into the path of Fleemon’s vehicle, and the two struck head-on. Both vehicles came to an uncontrolled final rest.
The THP report noted that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Lieutenant Corey Young of the Hawkins County Rescue Squad told the Review that a helicopter landing zone was set up at nearby Cherokee High School, and both of the drivers were airlifted from the school to Johnson City Medical Center.
Traffic on Hwy 113 was affected from around 7:27 a.m. until around 9:11 a.m.
At the Review’s press time on Tuesday morning, the condition of both drivers remained unknown.