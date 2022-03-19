The new Back Yard Burger officially opened to the public Tuesday in the Hawkins County section of Kingsport in a building on Stone Drive that was formerly occupied by Wendy’s.
The Nashville based company’s new 3,079-square-foot Kingsport restaurant joins 17 other locations in Tennessee, although it is the only in the Tri-Cities region.
On Monday the restaurant hosted an invitation only soft opening, during which time CEO Dennis Pfaff took a break to answer some questions for the Review.
Q&A with CEO Dennis Pfaff
RVR: Are there other Back Yard Burgers in this area?
Pfaff: This is our first one in the Tri-Cities area. There used to be some Back Yard Burgers in the area maybe 10 years ago, which was a franchise that went out of business. This is a company owned restaurant. It is our fourth opening during the pandemic, so we’re really proud of that. We’ve done really well despite the business conditions. We opened Kingsport. We opened Batesville, Miss. just two weeks ago, and we had two in Charlotte, and we’re looking for more in the Tri-Cities area.”
RVR: How many are there in the world?
Pfaff: We have 42 Back Yard Burgers. Most of them are corporate. We have about 11 franchise restaurants that re owned by franchisees. Most of our growth is by company restaurants.
RVR: How would you describe Back Yard Burger?
Pfaff: I would say first and foremost flame grilled. That’s what set’s us apart. We cook every one-third pound 100 percent black angus burger one an open flame. It gives it that nice charcoal, smoke taste to it. That sets us apart. We use premium ingredients. Our niche is sort of in-between fast food and fast casual. Better product cooked to order, and you’ll love it.”
RVR: How did you find Kingsport?
Pfaff: We were approached by the developer of this building about a year ago. As you know it was a former restaurant, and they reached out to us. We’ve been looking for sites in Kingsport. We do analysis through our interior programs. It helps us identify a location that works within our price point, and with our demographics.
RVR: What sets Back Yard Burger apart from the other options we have in this area?
Pfaff: I would say two things. One, we do have a drive thru that is heavily used but we do have a better sit-down dining experience as well. Also, premium ingredients, and again, the thing that sets us apart is the flavor profile with that flame licking the burger on the grill is what set’s us apart.
RVR: Any problems finding enough employees?
Pfaff: We were able to fully staff the restaurant. A lot of restaurants are struggling with that right now.
RVR: Is it a good place to work?
Pfaff: Absolutely. In fact, I was just talking to a couple of the new employees, and asked them this morning, ‘How are we treating you?” — just to make sure. They’re like, ‘So much better.’ We’ve been able to open up, staff the restaurant,and get ready for a busy sales week.
More about Back Yard Burger
The Back Yard Burger brand was founded in 1987 and operates company-owned and franchised restaurants in Florida, Nebraska, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, and North Carolina.
Among the amenities of the Kingsport restaurant are:
An updated interior design that brings the outdoors in with pergolas and an open kitchen that gives guests a better view of their menu items being cooked over the open flame, taunting the senses with the smells and aroma, the sounds of the sizzling burgers and the entertainment of watching the food preparation
Modern exterior includes a mix of brick, wood and metal
Carside order taking in the drive-thru and payment through tablets when higher volume occurs to allow for the team to continue cooking burgers to order while serving guests more quickly
Indoor seating for up to 50 guests and outdoor patio seating for up to 14 guests
The menu at Back Yard Burgers Kingsport will continue to feature its 100-percent Black Angus Beef burgers cooked over an open flame with flavors such as Honey BBQ, Black Jack, Mushroom Swiss and Mac-n-cheese.
In addition to burgers, Back Yard Burgers Kingsport will offer Chicken Sandwiches along with sides such as Fried Pickles, Mac-n-cheese and Onion Rings. For dessert, guests can choose from Baked Cobbler or Milkshakes that include chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, chocolate/banana and Oreo.
Back Yard Burgers Kingsport will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and located at 4410 West Stone Drive. For more information on Back Yard Burgers, visit https://www.backyardburgers.com/