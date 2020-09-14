Do you wholeheartedly praise the Lord?

After asking God to reveal what I needed to learn, the words “praise Him” came at me from everywhere. Why does God want to be praised? That’s the question I asked while suffering from a pinched nerve. Praise was not coming out of my mouth; instead, my words were a constant plea for God to heal me or at least reduce the amount of pain I was experiencing.
I wasn’t in the mood to be thankful for anything, but I was confusing praise with thankfulness. Being thankful is to be grateful or appreciative. The Bible dictionary defines praise as a “broad term for words or deeds which exalt or honor.” When Job suffered physically and emotionally, and struggled spiritually, he wasn’t thankful for his plight, but he still praised the Lord. It takes a conscious effort to give heartfelt praise, especially when your energy is spent on enduring pain.
The Bible records Jesus praising His Father in heaven (Matthew 11:25), but I couldn’t find God directly instructing His children to praise Him or Jesus telling others to praise Him. However, God gave the commandment to “worship” Him. And the words “praise,” “honor,” “exult,” and “glorify” are often used together to express different components of worship (Daniel 4:37; Revelation 5:13).
I previously wondered why some people intentionally praise God when they face adversity. What was I missing? The Bible reveals that God is most worthy of praise (2Samuel 22:4; 1Chronicles 16:25; Psalm 145:3), and praising God audibly silences the foe (Psalm 8:2; Matthew 21:16). David praised the Lord so many times in his psalms that I lost count. He also wrote that it’s good for us to praise the Lord (Psalm 92:1,147:1).
I soon realized I was asking a flawed question. It’s not that God desires praise for Himself; instead, the purpose of praising Him is for our own benefit. We keep our minds focused on God’s power, not our problems. We magnify His trustworthiness, not our troubles. Intentionally praising the Lord transforms one’s thinking pattern from self to God and His goodness. We praise, honor, and glorify Him for His unconditional love, grace, mercy, holiness, and deeds. All of God’s attributes are praiseworthy.
How should we praise the Lord? With songs, instruments, our words and deeds, and with our spirit (Psalm 47:7, 71:22, 101:1; James 3:9; 1Corinthians 14:16). We praise Him anytime and anywhere.
Watching church services online makes it easy to skip the praise part of worship, especially when I don’t know the songs. It wasn’t until I earnestly praised God that my attention shifted toward Him instead of my adversity. I thought about His faithfulness, love, and what He has already done for me personally. Consequently, I became encouraged and hopeful. Furthermore, the Lord granted my prayer request (and those of my prayer warriors) for less pain and the ability to sleep at night.
God is ultimately the Great Physician; He created me and can heal me, miraculously or through doctors and surgery. I will “Praise the Lord, O my soul; all my inmost being, praise his holy name. Praise the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits--who forgives all your sins and heals all your diseases” (Psalm103:1-3).
Do you wholeheartedly praise the Lord?