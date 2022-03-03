Police blocked a section of downtown Rogersville Tuesday afternoon looking for a man accused of trafficking narcotics from his apartment above the Main Street business owned by his parents.
Robert Benjamin Hobbs, 44, 122 E. Main Street, Rogersville, was named in a Feb. 1 Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment on one count of possession Schedule III narcotics (Buprenorphine) for resale.
Hobbs is alleged to have sold Buprenorphine to an undercover agent on or about Sept. 23, 2020 while he was out on bond from a drug trafficking arrest earlier that year.
Tuesday afternoon the HCSO and Rogersville Police Department blocked Main Street between Church Street and Depot Street, diverting traffic while officers went to Hobbs apartment above the Morning Star Mall to serve the sealed indictment warrant.
Hobbs wasn’t home, and police said he was located later Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Slate Hill Road in the Mooresburg community. He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on a $20,000 bond pending arraignment in Criminal Court on April 29.
At the time of the alleged Sept. 23, 2020 Buprenorphine sale Hobbs was free on $75,000 bond stemming from an April 14, 2020 early morning raid on Hobbs’ apartment above Morning Star Mall.
For that 2020 arrest Hobbs was indicted in 2021 by the Hawkins County Grand Jury on charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling for drug use and simple possession.
Those charges stemmed from an investigation that began in the summer of 2019. The HCSO said drug trafficking in the apartment above Mountain Star Mall has been an ongoing problem for years.
According to the HCSO, during the April 14, 2020 raid officers arrested five people including Hobbs, seized 42.2 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, and a small amount of Suboxone.
Hobbs has a May 17 trial date on the 2020 charges in Hawkins County Criminal Court.