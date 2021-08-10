I thought people were dead:” VHS shooter threat was a hoax, but the trauma was not

According to some accounts, there were three shooters inside Volunteer High School at once. According to others, there was a lone shooter and one gunshot victim.
In the end, however, the traumatic incident on Tuesday morning that disrupted the school day for the entire county stemmed from nothing more than a bogus 911 call.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson explained in a Tuesday afternoon press release that the 911 call came in at around 8:05 Tuesday morning and stated that there was a gunman in the bathroom near the main office of VHS.
Law enforcement actually arrived on scene as the caller was still speaking to Central Dispatch.
Law enforcement swept the entire school and students were evacuated to the Mount Carmel armory to be reunited with parents.
HCSO has evidence confirming that the situation was a hoax, but, because this is an active investigation, they were not at liberty to discuss this evidence as of Tuesday afternoon.
Though the call was a hoax, the fear, trauma and panic were very real to all students, staff and their families who experienced the lockdown and evacuation.
“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, people are dead’”
Just moments after reuniting with her son at the Mount Carmel Armory, parent Rhonda Lawson and her children Madison and Donovan Lawson spoke with the Review about the events of the morning.
At the time of this conversation, numerous theories of what happened were still circulating. Students and families were scattered all around the Armory grounds discussing what they had experienced. The press conference wherein Sheriff Lawson confirmed that the 911 call was bogus had not yet occurred, so students and families still thought there had been an active shooter in the school.
“We woke up pretty happy at 6 a.m. this morning,” Rhonda Lawson told the Review. “We were excited for the day. It was day two of school. You get to wear your new outfits and carry your new backpack.”
Lawson has two children who attend VHS: Madison, who is a junior this year, and Donovan who is a freshman.
Tuesday morning marked only Donovan’s second day of school inside VHS.
Madison drove her brother to school that morning and soon went to the gym along with the sophomore and junior class. Donovan went to the theater with the freshman class who were to receive an orientation.
Madison explained that, when she parked her car, there was a police officer parked next to her. At the time, though, she didn’t think anything of it.
However, at around 8:05 a.m., things started to go south.
“The bell rang to go to class, so I got up,” Madison said. “Then they told us to go back into the gym, that we were on lockdown and that we needed to hide under the bleachers. I think people thought it was a joke at first. They were laughing and joking around. Police ran through the gym telling everybody to be quiet. They literally checked everything, and they told us that one of the shooters was in the bathroom.”
The group was then escorted to the baseball field.
She explained that she thought about going back to the theater for her brother before leaving for the field.
“It was just nerve wracking,” she said. “I just felt like I should have been there because I am his older sister.”
At around 8:05, Rhonda got a Facetime call from Madison and a friend as they were walking to the baseball field.
“They are screaming and crying and asking me to pick them up,” Rhonda said. “I was confused, and I said, ‘what are you talking about? It’s 8:00 a.m., go to class.’ Then they told me, ‘No, pick us up. Someone has a gun! There is a shooter!’”
Rhonda explained that, at this point, she still didn’t completely believe what she was being told until she saw police officers in the background of her daughter’s Facetime video.
“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, people are dead. I need to get there,’” she said.
She only lives a few minutes away from the school, so she hurriedly drove to the school where she was able to pick up her daughter.
“Officers were protecting some of the kids in the softball cage, but most of the kids were in the school when I arrived,” she said. “I am wondering how many kids had been shot.”
She was also wondering where her son Donovan was at the time and whether or not he was safe. Though she had been in contact with Madison since the first Facetime call, neither Madison nor Rhonda had heard from Donovan.
“My daughter was terrified, and I was terrified,” she said. “My phone even went dead because people kept calling and asking what was going on. I was so worried about Donovan because he was new to the school. I didn’t know if he was laid out somewhere...”
“I knew something was happening”
Meanwhile, Donovan explained that his teachers were discussing the newness of high school with the freshmen class gathered in the theater when suddenly the teachers began locking the doors.
“They said we were going into lockdown, and I knew something had happened but I didn’t know what,” he said. “They started boarding the doors with tables, and they told us to get down and be quiet. I had no idea what was happening, and I was scared.”
Similar to what Madison had described, Donovan explained that his classmates didn’t think the situation was serious at first.
“Most people were laughing and joking around at first,” he said. “They didn’t think it was anything serious because we go on lockdown drills all the time. They thought it was a drill until the officers came in. Then people started crying, panicking and calling and texting their parents.”
After the class was barricaded in the theater for around 30 minutes, Donovan said that officers came in and began searching the room and students.
“I knew I was safe once they came in,” he said.
But Donovan was worried about Madison.
“I thought she was in the gym, and after a while people started saying that one of the shooters was in the gym bathroom,” he said. “I got scared when they said that because I knew my sister was in there. I was just glad they got her out.”
Once everyone was searched and cleared, Donovan and the freshman class was loaded onto buses that were waiting outside.
“I didn’t know where they were taking us, but I was glad to get out,” he said. “I knew we were safe once we left.”
Rumors begin to circulate
Rhonda stayed in the parking lot at the back of the school with her daughter for several hours, watching law enforcement work the situation.
Though she said she thought she would feel better once she arrived at the school, she actually became increasingly panicked when she saw the situation.
“It got worse for me,” she said. “There were more and more police officers, more guns, people running and police on the ground. I became more panicked--I was not relieved.”
She added, “There were police officers every so many feet. They had guns pointed to the school at about every other door. I was just sick the whole time. My heart was hurting, I was nauseated and I was sweating. As a parent, this is a nightmare because you think this happens in Florida or out west. Not in Church Hill, Tennessee.”
The whirlwind of rumors circulating through both social media and ‘word on the street’ made the situation increasingly stressful.
“There were rumors that there were three shooters, and I even heard that someone had died,” Rhonda said.
While she waited in the parking lot, she even saw a helicopter arrive, land on school property, and leave.
She explained that, from where she was standing, she couldn’t see whether or not an injured victim was loaded into the helicopter. However, the sight of the helicopter alone was enough to send her mind reeling with unpleasant possibilities.
Waiting and wondering
At around 10:30 a.m., Rhonda said officers asked parents to leave the school’s property and that students would be bussed to the Mount Carmel armory for reunification.
“After I saw them taking students on busses and leaving the school, I thought Donovan was probably on there because the theater is near where they were loading the kids,” Madison said.
Students were brought inside the armory, had their vital signs checked, and were given food and water. Even representatives from the American Red Cross were on site to assist with this process.
Parents' cars were parked in rows in the grassy lawn in front of the armory. The cars stretched practically from the building’s entrance to the edge of the armory property.
When journalists with the Review arrived on scene, countless parents were huddled by the main entrance of the armory where they listened to students’ names being called one-by-one over a loudspeaker to be reunited with their parents.
Rhonda said she saw someone who appeared to be a waiting parent pass out in the grass in front of the armory and receive medical treatment from the nearby EMS workers.
“There were a mixture of people staying calm and freaking out,” she said. “There was a lot of emotion going on.”
Rhonda and Madison waited outside for around two hours to find out if Donovan was, in fact, inside the armory.
“They were taking forever,” Madison said. “Finally, I walked back there and got one of my coaches to help me find him.”
When she first saw Donovan, she said the thought, “Okay, you’re safe. Let’s go! I’m just ready to live a normal life again.”
Moving forward amidst the trauma
Hawkins Co. Schools will resume as scheduled on Wednesday, but the Lawson family explained that the effects of Tuesday’s situation will linger for a while.
“I feel like all the students will be in a different mindset,” Rhonda said. “You’ll always be looking over your shoulder. They will wonder, ‘Do you have a gun?’ ‘Are you mad?’ ‘Are you crazy?’ Any student who looks suspicious, I think they will be calling and reporting it. I would if I was a student.”
“When I go back to school, I am probably going to stick to the people that I know,” Madison said. “I wasn’t associated with those people (who made the bogus call). I know I can trust my friends, but I am going to be ‘iffy’ making new ones.”
“I’m not going to make enemies anymore,” Donovan said. “I know now that, if someone gets mad, they could go crazy. They do more than just fight. A punch to the face--that’s nothing anymore. Getting shot at is way different. I’m not going to argue with people or anything because you never know what they’ll do.”