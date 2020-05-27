CHURCH HILL — Investigations into two "next door" burglaries that were reported within minutes of each other on Holston View Drive on Saturday, May 23, 2020, soon produced an arrest of the suspect who had left behind his wallet, driver license, and clothing with blood stains.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Rodriguez said that he was dispatched to an address in the 400 block of Holston View Drive about 3:39 p.m. to investigate a report of the first burglary.
Upon arrival, the homeowner told Rodriguez that his house had been broken into and that blood, DNA, and “major vandalism” could be found throughout the house.
At that same time, a call came in to the Church Hill Police Department regarding a man who was reportedly bleeding at Goshen Valley Road and US 11W, less than a mile away from the burglarized residence. That man was later identified as Timmy Allen Jones, 56, of Grassy Creek Road, Rogersville.
Just minutes later, Rodriguez received another dispatch call regarding a second burglary that had occurred at a home located next door to the first.
The homeowner there told Rodriguez that when he returned home, there was a “hat, shirt, and wallet laying on the driveway ground next to where he had parked”. He told the deputy that when he went to his back door and saw that it had been burglarized, he called 911.
Detective John Pruitt was summoned to process the crime scenes, where the wallet, driver license, bloody clothing and blood-stained evidence from the scenes were collected.
Jones was picked up and positively identified through his driver license that was left at the residence.
He was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was booked on two counts each of aggravated burglary and vandalism.
An initial hearing date of May 25 was set for Sessions Court.
