Known POWs/MIAs from Hawkins County
POW/WWII
SGT-Howard B Flowers
PVT-Lee S Charles
PVT-Kyle Jones
PVT-Horace N Lee
PVT-James R Richards
PVT-William K Jones
PVT-Audley E Wyatt
SGT-Frank V Lee
PVT-Paul E Gibson
SGT-McCauley Price
PVT-James Potts Jr.
LT-Raymond E Horne Jr.
CPL-Dee V Collier
PFC-Homer C Skelton
PVT-Talmadge C Burrell
PVT-Emory (Buck) Johnson
PFC-Elidga Housewright
PVT-Ross H Mayes (Dinky)
PVT-Ira Shelton Jr.
PVT-J M Carpenter
PVT-Kay Price
PVT-Lawrence Shoemaker
PFC-Lloyd Delph
SGT-John Huff
S/SGT-Ralph C Marshall
MIA/WWII
PVT-Robert K Looney
PVT-Eugene Walker
PVT-William L Sensabaugh
CPL-Elmer L Smith
PFC-Edgar A Edens
PFC-Horace Woods
PVT-Chas R Bledsoe
PVT-Fred McDonald
LT-Sherrell Davis
SGT-Griffeth Fort
PVT-Sherman Willis
SGT-J.C. Trent
PFC-Heiskell M Williams
PVT-Noah I Gilliam Jr.
PFC-Vean Cavin
PVT-Lewis E Price (Buried 12/14/2018)
S/SGT-Marion G Collier
Pvt- Lester Cross
MIA/KOREA
PFC-Samuel C Harris Jr.
PFC-Jim Begley
POW/KOREA
PVT-John Kyle Bentley
If any reader knows of a Hawkins County soldier who was listed as POW/MIA who is NOT on this list, please contact Dennis Elkins at 423-235-1165 (cell) or 423-272-6843 (home) so that your family member can be recognized.