Known POWs/MIAs from Hawkins County

POW/WWII

SGT-Howard B Flowers

PVT-Lee S Charles

PVT-Kyle Jones

PVT-Horace N Lee

PVT-James R Richards

PVT-William K Jones

PVT-Audley E Wyatt

SGT-Frank V Lee

PVT-Paul E Gibson

SGT-McCauley Price

PVT-James Potts Jr.

LT-Raymond E Horne Jr.

CPL-Dee V Collier

PFC-Homer C Skelton

PVT-Talmadge C Burrell

PVT-Emory (Buck) Johnson

PFC-Elidga Housewright

PVT-Ross H Mayes (Dinky)

PVT-Ira Shelton Jr.

PVT-J M Carpenter

PVT-Kay Price

PVT-Lawrence Shoemaker

PFC-Lloyd Delph

SGT-John Huff

S/SGT-Ralph C Marshall

MIA/WWII

PVT-Robert K Looney

PVT-Eugene Walker

PVT-William L Sensabaugh

CPL-Elmer L Smith

PFC-Edgar A Edens

PFC-Horace Woods

PVT-Chas R Bledsoe

PVT-Fred McDonald

LT-Sherrell Davis

SGT-Griffeth Fort

PVT-Sherman Willis

SGT-J.C. Trent

PFC-Heiskell M Williams

PVT-Noah I Gilliam Jr.

PFC-Vean Cavin

PVT-Lewis E Price (Buried 12/14/2018)

S/SGT-Marion G Collier

Pvt- Lester Cross

MIA/KOREA

PFC-Samuel C Harris Jr.

PFC-Jim Begley

POW/KOREA

PVT-John Kyle Bentley

If any reader knows of a Hawkins County soldier who was listed as POW/MIA who is NOT on this list, please contact Dennis Elkins at 423-235-1165 (cell) or 423-272-6843 (home) so that your family member can be recognized.

