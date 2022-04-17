Riley the Reading Raccoon encouraged students to keep up the good work and keep cracking open those books during a Tuesday visit to Rogersville City School.
Riley was originally scheduled to visit RCS last month when the school was officially named a Reading 360 District.
In March the Tennessee Department of Education announced that throughout the month the state was celebrating Tennessee Literacy Month.
The recognition highlighted how Tennessee’s educators, families, and community partners are focusing on improving literacy experiences for early learners through strategic investments and optional, free resources.
TDOE also announced that 99 districts, including RCS and Hawkins County Schools, were recognized as Reading 360 Districts for their commitment to teacher training, leader support networks, and focused work on early literacy.
Riley is the TDOE’s Reading 360 mascot who helps emphasize the importance of early literacy for our youngest students. Unfortunately Riley was unable to visit RCS during last month’s Reading 360 recognition, and banner presentation, but he made up for it Tuesday morning.
“Rogersville City School is proud to be recognized as a Reading 360 District,” said RCS Director Edwin Jarnagin. “We are committed to the literacy initiative to improve the foundational reading skills of our students for them to become successful readers and writers. As part of the TDOE initiative, Riley the Reading Raccoon visits some schools to encourage students to read and the importance of reading. I had requested the visit several weeks ago and was glad to have Riley visit RCS.”
Riley visited several classrooms Tuesday and provided Pre-K students with backpacks containing Riley puppets and reading materials.
Dr. Robin McClellan from the TDOE attended and help coordinate the visit.
“Students at RCS have been working hard on literacy development and were excited for Riley’s visit,” said RCS assistant principal Lindsay Davenport. “We are appreciative of the reading resources and supports that the state has offered.”