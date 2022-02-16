Although it’s not completed, the disc golf course at Rogersville City Park continues to be a major attraction, as was evidenced by the Feb. 5 “Rogersville Ice Bowl” tournament that attracted 94 competitors to the park.
Parks and Recreation director Matthew Elkins told the Rec Board at its Feb. 8 meeting he was informed by the Ice Bowl organizer that it was the biggest disc golf tournament Rogersville has ever hosted.
“It was a pretty big event, and convinced me that we really ought to push that and finish the course,” Elkins said. “Get tee-pads, and signs. That’s the two things that we’ve got to finish.”
Disc golf tee pads are generally 4’ by 6’ concrete surfaces where participants throw their discs from at the beginning of each hole.
“I think I can get my guys to frame them in and get the concrete poured,” Elkins told the board. “That’s going to be high up on my priority list as the weather turns enough that we can pour concrete.”
As with traditional golf courses, Elkins said disc golf courses usually have a sign near the tee box that shows the design and distance of that particular hole, including obstacles and hazards.
“If it’s going to get that popular, (tee box signs) wouldn’t cost that much,” said Rec Board member Todd Biggs.
Elkins noted that new signage is needed throughout the park including pavilion rules, pool rules, playground rules, and disc golf warning signs.
He noted that a vehicle was struck by an errant disc while the vehicle owner was seated in the vehicle.
“He doesn’t think the city is liable for it, but he was wondering if the city has a policy or a law that states that the golfers are responsible for that,” Elkins said. “I’m not entirely sure who is, but he made it clear he had no intentions of bringing the city into it. But, it got me thinking that we have signs at ball fields that say ‘Park at your own risk’, and if you come to a park that has a baseball tournament and you park beside the ball field, that’s an assumed risk. But, we don’t have anything like that for disc golf.”
Elkins said disc golf signage installation would likely be part of an upcoming overall park sign upgrade project.