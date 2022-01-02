Howdy. What kind of a week are you having? I am having a laid-back week, I am dealing with a cold, so I decided to take some couch time watching YouTube and movies. I think I’ll be sad when my cold is over. Goodbye couch.
Ha. If y’all have been reading my column for any length of time you know that I say, “Oh Lord,” A LOT. Mostly due to the fixes that I manage to get into. Here is the latest, “Oh Lord” situation. Oh Lord.
I have had four surgeries in the last six months. Two have been very serious heart surgeries from when I was a nanny to two doctors and caught a pneumonia virus that wreaked havoc on my heart in 2013. Anyhoo-all of these surgeries have left me weak.
I am still in recovery. I haven’t been out dancing recently. Ha. A friend of mine, Susie usually drives me to Chattanooga to see my cardiologist, but on two occasions in the last two months I have had to drive myself.
It is a long walk once I get parked in the huge parking garage. There are three floors with elevators that you take to the actual medical facility. I always look for the little old men driving the golf carts that give rides so that I can hitch a ride. Well, one day after my appointment I couldn’t find a golf cart ride. I was so weak I barely made it to the parking garage. As I was about to faint dead away in the parking lot,
I saw a man passing me by wheeling a wheelchair. I practically grabbed him and said, “Oh! Thank goodness! Can I please get a ride to my car?” He smiled and told me to get into the wheelchair. We were chit chatting away as he wheeled me all through the floor of the garage.
As it turned out, he didn’t work for the medical facility, he had borrowed a wheelchair to take his uncle to their car. I couldn’t find my car! I was near to panicking. He wheeled me around the parking lot one more time. No little red car. This has taken about twenty minutes at this point. I told him he could just let me off next to the elevators because I didn’t want him to have to wheel me around one more time.
He was so sweet and said he’d keep driving me around, but I insisted he not. He gave me the look over with a sweet smile on his face. I did look pretty good for being ready to faint.
He went on his way and I asked a passerby next to the elevators for help. They said, “You are on the wrong floor. You have to take the ground floor elevator.” Oh lord, I mean oh lord! I had just had that guy wheel me around for twenty minutes on the wrong floor of the parking garage! I cannot say it enough- “Oh Lord!”
I finally got on the right floor and found my car. Oh Lord, just another day in the life for me-bumbling through life with just enough charm to save me. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week. Teresa Kindred