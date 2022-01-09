Hawkins County Schools are recipients of a $553,000 grant from the State of Tennessee Department of Education to help fund the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps tutoring program for three years.
HCS is one of 79 districts participating and receiving the funding for use over 3 years.
The Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps grant is a tutoring program to assist districts to decrease learning loss and improve student achievement.
According to the TN Department of Education, the program will benefit nearly 150,000 Tennessee students.
“Through TN ALL Corps, Tennessee can dramatically increase the amount of learning time children have access to, which will accelerate student achievement,” said TN Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
Lori Allen, Academic Services Supervisor and Hope Malone, Elementary Supervisor were instrumental in securing the funding for the district.
Director of Schools, Matt Hixson said, “We are extremely fortunate to have these two individuals advocate for the benefit of our students.”
Hawkins County Schools plans to target students in 1st – 8th grades and will provide assistance for approximately 325 students district-wide.
Each student will remain in the program for at least 1 year. Lori Allen shared, “We are looking forward to watching our students make strides in their educational journey”.
Students will receive tutoring by a Teaching Assistant directly targeting the learning need in the areas of math and ELA.
“This is a great opportunity for our students to have a high dosage/low ratio program to combat our learning loss over the last 1½ years”, stated Hope Malone.
The Department of Education reports that structured tutoring programs have been proven to significantly increase student achievement.
As part of the Tennessee Learning Loss and Student Acceleration Act passed in the special session, the TN ALL Corps will support students across the state by providing access to tutoring in both English Language Arts (ELA) and math.