America is guilty as charged. Guilty of what you ask? We have learned to live with very short attention spans. We pray and if we don’t see instant results, we give up on prayer and sometimes on God.
I have tracked 50 years of a massive prayer movement in East Tennessee from 1970 all the way up to 2020. If we begin to look at all the prayer that has preceded us and get an overview of what God is doing now in response to those years of prayer, it should excite us, “out of our socks”. Let’s just go back 20 years to track what has taken place. When looking at what God does, remember God doesn’t notice regionally.
In 2004, many East Tennesseans leaned through a documentary called “Appalachian Dawn”, that a prayer movement in Clay County Ky, brought a true awakening in that county. It was so dramatic, a group called the Sentinel Group from the west coast that travels the world and documents true moves of God, traveled to Clay county to do the documentary.
The documentary was released in 2011 spurring prayer walks throughout eastern Kentucky, but also in East Tn. In November 2011, 8,000 people did a prayer walk in Cumberland Gap. That represents 1/3 of that county’s population and that is significant. Their primary focus was drugs, but it spanned a much greater reach, praying for revival.
Early in 2012, 12 counties joined in regular meetings with Claiborne County and by the next November, 7 cities planned to host prayer walks the same day. 5,000 right here in Hawkins County organized a prayer walk through Rogersville to the City Park, joining these other cities for a combined 20,000 participating at the same time that day, crying out to God.
Now we look towards the Tri-Cities where a lady named Judy Godat started knocking on pastors doors urging them to come together and pray. Initially there were 3, then 5, then 10 and 30 and 60 and more that met monthly for about 4 years rotating each of the Tri-Cities a nd churches within those cities.
Little did we know God was working on an explosion just ahead. I believe that explosion happened in the spring of 2018 with 4 separate moves of God simultaneously starting. Think of what God is trying to say to us? Will Graham was invited to Johnson City to do a 3 day crusade with 1,000 people coming to Christ. But just up the road, in Bristol, an evangelist named CT Townsend set up a 3,500 seat tent and over 4 weeks saw some of the higher profile executives in Bristol come to Christ, 500 in all.
Just down the road a few miles in Greeneville, another evangelist named DR Harrison put up another 1,500 seat tent with a revival that lasted 30 weeks with 1,100 people coming to Christ.
But there was a fourth move of God up the road in the little town of Paris Ky where the 2nd Great Awakening began. Rick Curry was invited to do a single Pentecost Sunday service in the little Christian Church which dates back to the early 1800’s. Like Tennessee, that service exploded. It now reaches out over 30 counties and these 4 years later revival is still going on. They call it the Kentucky Mosaic.
By 2019, Pastor Dean Haun from Morristown, organized a Lakeway Crusade with Rick Gage, a 4 day event with another 1,000 people coming to Christ. and the Greeneville tent showed up west of Rogersville for 14 weeks with 500 more people coming to Christ. Later that fall in August, Kingsport had their largest prayer walk in Kingsport’s history.
Rolling over into 2020, East Rogersville Baptist Church was participating in a prayer and fasting program called Awaken Tennessee with a 3 day launch. But God showed up and four weeks of nightly revival services broke out which literally was out of the hands of those leading it most nights.
Then COVID struck but God was still at work. Rick Gage made contact with some pastors in Hawkins County and this year in 2022, a Rick Gage Crusade is being planned for August 28-31 with a kickoff banquet this coming May 23 to launch the campaign to enlist supporting churches and people.
If you looked at all the prayer and just one of these revivals or crusades, it would be amazing, but God seems to outdo Himself. 4 simultaneous revivals in 2018 and as of this year, we will have seen 7 significant events with more coming. It seems God is breathing afresh and anew in many areas of our nation, but one of the epicenters is right here in East Tn.
We are just in the birthing stages of what many believe is the next Great Awaking. This is an opportunity for churches to work together, to pray together and hold church services together. Historically, when a church participates in something like the Go Tell Crusade, if it did nothing else, it “fires” up that church’s members. They live better lives. They give more. They are willing to give up time to serve and volunteer and the church begins to see new growth.
Suddenly members begin stepping up to take some of the load off the preacher which in turn allows him to study more and offer more fiery messages.
This year is a time to see the east end join the west end of the county. It’s a time for denominational groups to join the charismatic groups. The Lord doesn’t see names anyway. Maybe this is the year we can see Jesus prayer answered right here in our county. Remember Jesus prayed, Father, make them one just like we are one, that the “world” might know that You sent Me.
Let’s take the challenge to allow God to cause the sparks to ignite into an awakening that totally changes our region.