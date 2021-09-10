Rogersville native Felicia Lipe recounted her observations of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the Pentagon in the Sept. 19/20 edition of the Review.
Lipe, who was 28 at the time, was employed as a consultant for Army contractor PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Her office was located 100 yards from the impact where American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into he west wall of the Pentagon, killing 53 passengers, six crew members, and 125 people on the ground.
A little after 9 a.m. she began hearing reports of the World Trade Center attack. Within 10 minutes there was what she described as the sound of a missile, followed by what felt like an earthquake, and the sound of glass shattering.
Someone in the hallway told her a helicopter had missed the landing pad and hit the building. They grabbed what they could and evacuated the building.
“When I looked to theft as we were evacuating we saw the smoke and fire, the ceiling falling, and people running,” she told the Review. “There was debris everywhere. Still, we didn’t know what had happened.”
They were told another plane was en route to the pentagon and she and some friends walked four miles to her house.
After getting home she was able to make calls and let everyone know she was OK, while at the same time watching TV learning more about what had actually happened.
The next day she saw a diagram of the impact on the Pentagon in the newspaper and realized how close she was to where the airplane crashed.
“People are saying this is something that will live forever in history,” Lipe told the Review at the time. “I think back to stories of WWII and Pearl Harbor, but I’ve not really been able to put this into perspective. I can’t really get a grasp of exactly what I’ve been a part of. Not yet. Maybe a few years down the road when I’m trying to retell the story, then it will probably come to light.”
In the days following the attack Lipe was shaken as she realized the full extent of what happened.
“We were kind of in a state of shock,” she told the Review. “People that I work for were calling and saying, we thought you had died when we didn’t hear from you.”
She added, “The mood here (in Arlington, Va.) is very solemn and quiet. A lot of people are dealing with depression. Retelling the story hasn’t been on a lot people’s minds. It’s just dealing with the grief that has come from it. It’s surreal. I think of the people in New York and what they must be going through.”