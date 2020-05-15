SNEEDVILLE — Rev. Larry Coldiron, age 69, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, with his friends and loved ones by his side, after a long battle of lung cancer.
He was born October 14, 1950, and was a lifelong resident of Sneedville.
He accepted Christ into his heart at an early age and spent his life teaching others about the beauties and all of the riches that Christ has to offer and how amazing Christ has been to him. He did not know a stranger and all that met him loved him.
Larry was a Vietnam veteran and took pride in serving his country. He was a lifetime member of the Hancock Co. Rescue Squad, and took pride in trying to make sure that everyone around him was taken care of and knew that they were loved unconditionally. He never met a child that didn’t love him and that wasn’t attached to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Ada Coldiron; brothers, James Wayne Coldiron and Homer Bradley Coldiron; and grandparents, Jess and Nan Bunch and Harvey and Effie Coldiron.
He is survived by his loving wife (his heart) of 48 years, Brenda Helen Coldiron; children, Katina (Richard) Stewart, of Newport, Amanda Hobbs, of Newport, and David Coldiron, of Sneedville; grandchildren who are Pappy’s little angels, Nathaniel Coldiron, Kelsea Holt, Orion Hobbs, Kaley Coldiron and Brennan Hobbs; sister, Linda Swan; brother, Donnie Coldiron; several in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
To him everyone was family.
The family would like to thank Rev. Donna Branner and Smoky Mountain Hospice for being there during his time of need.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home Chapel, in Sneedville, with Rev. Kester Bunch and Rev. Larry Wolfe officiating. Special music was provided by Erica Greene and Mark Gibson. Interment followed in Goins Chapel Church Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Tommy Williams, Jason Collins, Nathaniel Coldiron, Orion Hobbs, Brennan Hobbs and Cameron Roper. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Marvin James and Richard Stewart.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.
