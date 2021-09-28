A Gate City, Va. teen told police Friday her ex-boyfriend beat and choked her at a Hawkins County residence Friday, and then held her at gunpoint in his vehicle, threatening to take her to Florida.
The 19-year-old woman stated that she escaped from the vehicle and was able to run for help after the suspect, Hayzen Lynn Hayes, 19, 122 Lakeview Circle, Rogersville, stopped at a Hamblen County gas station.
HCSP Cpl. Jamie Smith was dispatched to a Whitesburg residence Friday evening where the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office had already taken a statement from the victim, who’d been transported to the hospital.
The victim later told Smith at the hospital that Hayes accused her of sleeping with some guys from Florida, and he became angry and pulled her hair and hit her.
She further stated that while at a residence on Squirrel Hill Road in the Persia community near Rogersville Hayes “choked her, hit her multiple times in the face and chest, and threw her into a large mirror”.
“(The victim) stated that Mr. Hayes then pointed a handgun at her and told her he was going to put her in the trunk of his car,” Smith stated in his report. “(The victim) stated that Mr. Hayes made her get in the front seat and lay her head on his lap, and he held the gun to her head while he drove. She told him to let her go multiple times,”
Smith added, “(The victim) stated that Mr. Hayes told her they were going to Florida. Mr. Hayes stopped at the BP store, and she ran out of the vehicle and got help.”
Hayes was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault. He was held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond over the weekend with arraignment set for Monday in Sessions Court.