Alan and Carol DeGroff were recognized as Family of the Month in a ceremony after Mass for their volunteerism at St Henry Catholic Church on Jan. 9.
The DeGroff’s moved to Rogersville in 1995 were they quickly went to helping out Alan help the knights with their pancake breakfast and the Church with the yard sales and spaghetti dinners.
Carol took the role as volunteer coordinator and was a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Altar Server, Greeter, Usher, Counter and served multiple times on the Parish Council.
Throughout both Alan and Carol’s active work schedule they raised three children in the Church and now have families of their own.
The DeGroff’s have four grandchildren—. Before their Honeymoon Carol’s mother-in-law said, to Alan “take care of her” for 60 years Alan has done just that. It is Council 8860’s honor to recognize them as St Henry Catholic Church Family of the Month.”