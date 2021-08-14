ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County commissioners will consider a resolution that would ask the Tennessee General Assembly for a private act removing the education and experience requirements for the county highway superintendent.
The resolution was proposed during the Aug. 11 Road Committee meeting by Commissioner Charlie Thacker who said he believes 75-80 percent of the work current highway superintendent Lowell Bean does is administrative.
“I think this needs to be put in the resolution for their benefit in Nashville that we have no gravel roads,” Thacker told the committee. “All of them are blacktop, and all we do is maintain what roads we have, keeping the long arm bush hogs busy, and making repairs on the roads that we have.”
Thacker added, “Most of it is administrative and we don’t have to build roads anymore, so therefore I don’t think we need qualifications.”
The qualifications were removed in the 1990s, after which Thacker ran unsuccessfully for the position in 2002. The commission adopted the requirements again a few years ago.
Among those qualifications are a high school education or general equivalency diploma (GED) and at least one of the following:
Be a graduate of an accredited school of engineering, with at least two years of experience in highway construction or maintenance; Be licensed to practice engineering in Tennessee; or have had at least four years' experience in a supervisory capacity in highway construction or maintenance.
Bean told the Review he is retiring when his fourth term ends in 2022, and he doesn’t have an opinion on removing the requirements.
Bean’s construction foreman Chad Collins told the committee at its Aug. 11 meeting, however, that he disagree’s with removing the requirements.
“If you don’t have anybody in there who knows something about road work, maintaining roads, mowing roads - you can have a truck driver come in and be superintendent,” Collins said. “He drives on the road, but what do you do when you’ve got a tile washed out, or what kind of rock are you going to put in."
Collins added, "A lot of that falls on me. I’m the foreman over there, but if you don’t have a little bit of sense of what needs to be done or in the long run what’s going to happen — I think the requirements should stay in there.”
Commissioner Rick Brewer said he supports removing the requirements because they could potentially make someone with good business skills ineligible for the position.
“You might somebody who knows how to go in there and build the best roads in the world, but they can’t manage their budget,” Brewer said. “You’ve got to have somebody who can manage their budget. In some cases a good business person would be better off as road superintendent, because Lowell don’t go out there and build roads.”
Thacker noted that the General Assembly meets again in January, so the private act could conceivably be approved in time for the county’s primary elections in March of 2022.
The Road Committee voted 6-0 with on abstention to recommend the resolution to the full commission. The deadline for August resolutions had already passed so it will probably be presented t the full commission in September.