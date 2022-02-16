The Rogersville Review editorial January 8-9 ‘Hawkins County Needs an Animal Control Officer ASAP’ is spot on.
However, with a new county-wide animal control officer the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) would struggle to support any more stray animals with their limited kennel and building space.
In an adjoining article to the January 8-9 editorial Sandy Behnke, Manager, of the Hawkins County Humane Society outlined the urgent need for more county animal control and welfare in an adjoining article ‘We Need Help’. Specifically, a long-term problem of stray and abandoned dogs and cats in Hawkins County has drastically worsened over the last 1-2 years.
This dramatic increase in homeless animals exasperated by pandemic effects (people going back to work, loss of jobs and changes in income, etc.) is overwhelming the HCHS in Rogersville.
For several years (2017-2020) the HCHS have transitioned ~700 dogs and cats per year to new homes. In 2021, while unable to accept many strays or owner surrendered animals due to lack of kennel space, they still transitioned close to 1000 animals to new homes. HCHS estimates they could have doubled the number to 1400-2000 animals per year transitioned to new homes if not limited by their building size with inadequate kennel space.
The not-for-profit Hawkins County Humane Society operates an animal shelter since 1989 and has been a ‘No-Kill’ shelter now for over 7 years.
HCHS thinks the primary limiting factor to effectively using a new Hawkins County Animal Control Officer and Welfare is their lack of adequate kennel space. HCHS has a proposal in to Hawkins County for a new adjacent building to their current animal shelter that doubles their dog and cat kennels.
The proposal is towards funding from the ‘American Rescue Plan’ to Hawkins County and not directly from Hawkins County Humane Society tax payers. Since the HCHS income is largely from donations and adoptions, they are not asking Hawkins County for more operating funds to support more kennels and building space.
The current HCHS animal shelter was remodeled from a household to a mechanics shop to the current animal shelter situated ideally near the center of Hawkins County.
A new animal shelter building to complement their current building also supports several other necessary functions, including rooms for animal exams with treatments, meet-greet room with larger lobby; staff room and laundry to complement the current and older HCHS building.
HCHS concludes the Hawkins County should have a county wide animal control officer but the county also needs a larger facility housing more dogs and cats. Please help support the HCHS new building request by contacting your local Hawkins County Commissioner. HCHS welcomes anyone to come visit and support their Animal Shelter in Rogersville.