GREENEVILLE — Hawkins County 4-H members have been working hard with their livestock animals during this time of uncertainty.
Despite most fairs and shows cancelling, these 4-Hers have found a few places to show.
Some 4-H beef cattle exhibitors participated in a beef show in Greeneville presented by the East TN Angus Association. They had around 50 junior exhibitors show around 125 head of beef cattle.
Hawkins County had Gema Brooks, Colten McLain, and upcoming 4-H member Rylee Sivert participate in this show. They all exhibited Charolais cattle in this show, earning one first place finish, three second place, and one third place.
During this same time, Madison Christian exhibited her horse at the Greene County Horse Show. She placed fourth in the halter class and second in the youth showmanship division.
Congratulations to all who participated!