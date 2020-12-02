OHNSON CITY – Students at East Tennessee State University are holding a donation drive this week to collect goods for the homeless community in the Appalachian Highlands. The drive is hosted by the Street Medicine Interest Group (SMIG), an interprofessional coalition of students from within the ETSU Health colleges.
The drive will take place Wednesday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and on Sunday, Dec. 6, from noon to 4 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at the ground level of the ETSU parking garage off Jack Vest Drive. This will a contactless delivery; as such, drivers are asked to remain in their cars where they will be met by volunteers. All participants will be asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.
“We are really trying to collect new items, rather than those that have been previously used. Some things we are specifically asking for include coats, pants, hats, thermal underwear, socks, shoes, and hand warmers,” said Jarred Millard, co-founder of SMIG. “As the weather starts to get colder, people need these things now more than ever.”
SMIG began several months ago with the goal of working directly with those experiencing homelessness to provide care and support. Students are hoping to collect items that can be distributed during the upcoming holiday season.
The group is currently planning more outreach activities to ensure that members of the homeless community get what they need for the winter.
“We have some great community organizations who are already doing incredible work with those who are experiencing homelessness,” said William Miller, another co-founder of the group. “Our mission is to complement their efforts by getting out on the street and meeting people wherever they may be.”
For more information, email streetmedicinegroup@outlook.com.