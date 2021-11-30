Police and rescuers are back on Beech Creek Tuesday and Wednesday searching for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells in the area around the home where she was reported missing on June 15.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Review that this return had been planned to take place after the first frost when leaves and vegetation were reduced and less of a hindrance to searchers.
Lawson said there was no new information regarding Summer’s disappearance that prompted Tuesday’s return to the Beech Creek community.
“We had planned on doing this after the frost, and the foliage fell, and doing a more detailed search,” Lawson said. “We’ve got over 120 officers and different people searching. They started skirmish lines and are going pretty much over the same places. With a lot of vegetation out of the way we thought this would be an opportunity to go over it again slowly and take another look as thorough as possible.”
Summer was reported missing from her home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on the evening of June 15.
There was a 13-day massive search involving more than 1,100 searchers, not including police, covering 4.6 square miles surrounding her home. Much of that territory was overgrown, woods, and very rough terrain.
Lawson added "We've got people from US Forestry, the TBI, THP and different other county agencies helping. We planned this not long after the last search to come back after everything died out. We've been looking for Summer since June 15th and we haven't stopped."