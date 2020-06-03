CHURCH HILL — Failure to wear a seat belt led to a routine traffic stop and the arrest of a Kingsport man on charged ranging from drugs to possession of a prohibited weapon.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Clay Jones said in a report that on the afternoon of May 27, 2020, he noticed a silver 2005 Honda Civic traveling west on Carter’s Valley Road, whose driver was not wearing a safety belt.
Jones initiated a traffic stop and a check of Joseph Matthew Jordan Larkins’ license came back revoked for a 2015 charge of driving on a revoked license out of Virginia.
Larkins, 32, of Haynes Drive, also had another prior driving while license revoked conviction out of Virginia, a driving while license revoked charge out of Hawkins County dating to 2016, and yet another driving while license revoked charge out of Sullivan County from 2018.
Larkins told the deputy that the vehicle is not insured.
During a search, Jones located in Larkins’ right pocket, a set of brass knuckles.
Deputies also located a “small baggie of a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine” with an approximate weight of three grams.
Larkins was charged with:
• Driving while license revoked (fifth offense);
• Seatbelt law offense;
• Financial responsibility;
• Possession of methamphetamine; and,
• Possession of a prohibited weapon.
Larkins was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking, with an arraignment date in Sessions Court set for June 1, 2020.
The vehicle was towed by Skelton’s Towing.
