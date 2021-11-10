When Hawkins County soldiers are deployed overseas or to help address issues in the U.S., the Rogersville-based “Project Serve Our Soldiers” sends each soldier a little slice of home in the form of goody bags and care packages.
“The goal and the mission of Project Serve Our Soldiers it to provide comfort for Hawkins County residents who actively serve in the military, and their families, on foreign and domestic soil, through fundraising efforts and donations,” said program director Corki Weart. “An additional goal is to meet many of Hawkins County’s community needs, independently, or in conjunction with other Hawkins County organizations. Through the fundraising efforts and donations in 2019, Project Serve Our Soldiers was able to provide ‘comfort boxes’ to nearly 200 men and women who are actively serving abroad in places like Jordan and Baclaran.”
In 2020 PSOS prepared care packages for local members of the Tennessee National Guard who were deployed to Washington D.C. during riots and protests that summer.
The Rogersville unit took “goody bags” with them comprised of candy bars, raisins, cookies, nuts, pies, fruit, crackers and other snacks. Mowry said he and his unit look forward to those care packages.
Combined National Guard and deployed soldiers from all branched PSOS served 220 in 2020; and another 460 in 2021.
PSOS also served meals to 240 soldiers during the Memorial Day “Ruck March” event at the Rogersville National Guard Armory.
Anyone interested in making a contribution to PSOS, can send Weart an email at: corki.weart@gmail.com
You can also mail in a donation to: Project Serve our Soldiers, 183 Manis Road, Rogersville, TN 37857.