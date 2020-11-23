Bulls Gap’s ‘native son,’ Archie Campbell, was honored at a Friday morning unveiling ceremony on the lawn of Bulls Gap’s Archie Campbell homeplace and Bulls Gap City Hall.
It was there that Campbell’s “Tennessee Music Pathways” marker from the Tenn. Dept. of Tourist Development was unveiled.
The event was attended by members of the state tourism office, local elected officials such as Bulls Gap aldermen and Hawkins County Commissioners, and several of Campbell’s family members.
“We’re honored and excited about this occasion for the town of Bulls Gap,” Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker said on Friday.
The Chamber also serves as the county’s tourism agency and has been heavily involved in the project.
Campbell’s marker is just one of many Tennessee Music Pathways markers in the state. Each marker identifies a spot that is significant to one of the seven genres of music that came out of Tennessee. The project is designed to inspire tourists to visit each spot.
Tennessee visitors can visit the project’s website to view all of the points of interest associated with each genre of music: blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll.
The entire unveiling ceremony is available to watch on the Rogersville Review’s Facebook page.
Bringing people to Bulls Gap
Bulls Gap Mayor Betsy Shipley told the gathered crowd that the town is continuously proud of Campbell.
“Campbell has promoted our town to the fullest, and, on his programs, he gave us nation-wide recognition—he always talked about Bulls Gap,” she said. “I can remember, when I was young, watching Hee Haw every Saturday night at 7 p.m. with my grandparents. He was a big part of my life.”
Though Tennessee state representative Gary Hicks was unable to attend the event, Barker read a statement that Hicks had prepared.
“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations on the momentous occasion and the opportunity to bring potential visitors to our community and honor one of their own,” Hicks said.
Tennessee Music Pathways
Melanie Beauchamp, who is the Assistant Commissioner of Rural Tourism and Outreach for the State of Tennessee, told the crowd that Tennessee Music Pathway markers are designed to “tell the story of the musical pioneers and legends like the one we are honoring today.”
The organization was launched by the Tennessee Dept. of Tourist Development in 2018 and is an online-planning guide that connects visitors to the state’s rich musical heritage at tnmusicpathways.com.
“Our goal is to not only connect the fans to music, but to inspire travel to destinations like Bulls Gap so that the traveler will stay a little bit longer and explore,” Beauchamp said.
The organization has worked with State Historian Colin Escott to identify 300 sites along the pathway, and Beauchamp noted that “additional markers will be installed for years to come.”
“From the largest cities to the smallest communities, Tennessee Music Pathways stretches across all 95 counties and features hundreds of landmarks from the seven genres of music that call Tennessee home…,” reads the event press release.
“Archie Campbell was a man of many talents”
Archie Campbell was born in 1914 in Bulls Gap.
“Archie was a man of many talents— Comedian, singer, painter, golfer, tv host, and businessman,” Beauchamp said.
She noted that Campbell was, perhaps, best known for his role on “Hee Haw,” which was a variety and country music tv show that ran from 1969 to 1997. Campbell was hired in ’69 both as one of two original writers (the other being Gordie Trapp) and on-air talent. He performed in many roles on the show and was a regular until he passed away in 1987.
“That role (on Hee Haw) followed a long and successful career in entertainment,” Beauchamp said. “Archie’s long career in entertainment started in Knoxville at WNOX on the “Mid-Day Merry-Go-Round (where he began in 1936.) He also held radio jobs in Bristol and Chattanooga and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Upon return he had successes in Nashville and Knoxville.”
In 1958, Campbell was hired by Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry as a comedian on its networked “Prince Albert” portion. His best-known record, “Trouble in the Amen Corner” was released in 1960.
“In looking at the state’s rich musical heritage, I can think of no one more deserving of being recognized for their contribution to this feat, other than Bulls Gap’s very own native son, Archie Campbell,” Hicks said in his statement that Barker read on Friday. “While I remember watching him on ‘Hee Haw’ in the ‘70s and ‘80s, Campbell contribution to Tennessee’s rich musical history spanned many decades—even as he served his country in the U.S. Navy.”
“This was a place that you can really call home”
Several of Campbell’s family members were actually in attendance at Friday’s event, including his son Phil Campbell, grandson Chase Campbell, nieces Joyce Barnett and Freida Sempkowski, and great-great nephew Elijah Carmack.
“The town has always been such a great support for my dad and my family,” Phil Campbell told the gathered crows. “Even now, everybody up here knows me, and I know most of them. This was a place that you can really call home. This is the true country, and people out here are the salt of the earth. It was always such a joy for me to come up, spend time in Bulls Gap, run around my aunt Irene’s place, and go on trips with my dad to visit people out in the country.”
Phil recalled one particular visit when he and his father visited the “Pinkston boys.”
“My dad rolled up in his Cadillac, jumped out of the car, pointed at the porch and said, ‘there is Jim Pinkston,’” Phil told the crowd. “Jim Pinkston raised his head and said, ‘By golly, it’s Jim’s boy.’ Mr. Pinkston didn’t care anything about Archie Campbell. He was ‘Jim’s boy.’’
Phil noted that he has also been called “Archie’s Boy” most of his life.
Archie’s grandson, Chase Campbell, was only three when Archie passed away and didn’t remember him personally; however, he expressed his excitement in getting to know his grandfather through other people’s memories of him.
“So many people had personal interactions with him,” Chase said, “He was the kind of guy who wanted to talk to everybody and be around people. So many people have a personal story of something they did with him, and they get to come tell me those stories. I’ve learned about him through other people’s experiences with him.”
He added, “It warms our heart to see his legacy honored so that more people can find out about that. Our history is the history of all East Tennessee, and we share that, so it’s a proud moment. It means a lot to us that we get to share this with everyone. This is a great way to honor the legacy of someone who gave his life to entertaining people, to inspiring people, and to making their lives a little better.”
Phil Campbell also shared his hope that the Tennessee Music Pathways program would succeed for years to come.
“The interest in country music in Tennessee is so very real,” he said. “People who come here love country music, and they love all of the other genres that have come out of this part of the country. I hope they start going not only to the Smokey Mountains but begin to spread out across the state and see all the things we have to offer…I guarantee people are going to have a good time when they come to Bulls Gap.”
Phil had the honor of removing the cover off of the marker for its official unveiling. When he saw it, he immediately seemed pleased and said, “This is a beautiful tribute!”
He also noted that the large photo at the top of the plaque was his favorite photo of his father, and the small photo in the middle of the plaque was Archie’s “favorite publicity photo” from the set of “Hee Haw.” Phil even read the plaque aloud to the gathered crowd.
The marker was placed in the yard between the Archie Campbell homeplace and City Hall, where the Archie Campbell museum is located.