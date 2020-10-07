After a rather contentious discussion, the Hawkins County Commission passed a resolution by a vote of 12-9 to take away the mayor’s ability to appoint commission committees and give it to the commission Chairman, Rick Brewer.
Incumbent Brewer won the chairman seat at the September meeting after a close, 12-8 vote against Commissioner Keith Gibson.
The topic of committee appointments has been hotly contested since Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee took office in 2018 and chose not to serve as commission Chairman, breaking with tradition.
Currently, the Commission has 15 standing committees — Audit, Budget, Environmental, Parks, Public Safety, Audit, Delinquent Tax/Resale of Land, Ethics, Personnel, Road, Beer, Education, Industrial, Public Buildings, and Solid Waste.
The idea of stripping this power from Lee has actually been brought up before, as Commissioner Mike Herrell made a motion in September of 2019 that would have taken the authority to appoint committees from Lee and given it to Chairman Brewer, who had just been appointed; however, this motion was defeated 6-13 with two abstentions.
With committee assignments now in Brewer’s hands, the commission may see a new list of appointments as soon as the October meeting.
“I don’t believe it is appropriate or legal”
It was Herrell who sponsored the resolution at the September 2020 commission meeting to take the power to appoint committees away from Lee and give it to Brewer.
Though there was little discussion at the meeting regarding the commissioners’ decision to vote for Herrell’s resolution, Commissioner John Metz did bring up a potential issue over the legality of this resolution.
Within the resolution, Herrell noted that TCA code 5-5-103 “allows if the county mayor is elected chairman of the county commission, the county mayor may accept or opt not to accept the appointment” and that “the Rules of Order state that the Chairman of the County Commission shall appoint committees unless otherwise directed by a majority of the governing body.”
However, Metz brought up the question of whether TCA 5-5-103 or the county commission’s 1982 rules and regulations had superseding authority.
“What rules and regulations are we following?” Metz asked. “Each class of commission has the opportunity to adopt their own rules, adopt previous rules, create new rules or amend new rules. In the 10 years that I have served on this commission, we have not adopted ANY rules and regulations…we have not even officially acknowledged that we’re even going by the 1982 rules and regulations.”
He went on to add, “In order to change [who appoints committees], you’re going to have to first adopt some rules and regulations, which we don’t have right now.”
He noted that this issue had never come up in his 10 years on the commission, as the county mayor had always served as commission Chairman until Lee was elected.
“Now, we’re in uncharted territory, like so many other things that we’re dealing with right now,” he said. “The way that this [resolution] is presented, I don’t believe it is appropriate or legal.”
“The Personnel Committee has tried on several occasions to get a set of rules of order passed because we haven’t had changes to it since 1982,” said P.C. Chairman Mark DeWitte. “But, it keeps getting shot down for one reason or another—mostly because people haven’t had a chance to look at it, which I take exception to because it’s been presented and sent out many times over the last year. We’ve never got it even voted on.”
The 1982 rules state that an affirmative vote by all 21 members is required to change county commission procedure, such as how committees are appointed.
One of the main changes the committee is trying to implement would require only a two-thirds vote to change the rules rather than a unanimous vote.
“If we’re looking at the 1982 rules and regs, which we may or may not be operating under, Section 7 says any rules of order herein may be suspended or amended by the affirmative vote of 21 members,” DeWitte said. “So, it has to be unanimous according to the 1982 rules of order. I’ve tried to get it amended to two-thirds several times. … We’re voting on something that says, ‘the rules of order say this,’ but there are no rules of order…What we’re doing is not even legal to vote on.”
Commissioner Charles Housewright stated his agreement with DeWitte, saying “How do you get 21 people to agree on ANYTHING?”
DeWitte added, “The last thing that was in effect was needing an affirmative vote of 21 members. Just bringing that to everybody’s attention that we don’t even know if it’s 21, two-thirds, or simple majority. We don’t really know what it takes to pass this resolution.”
Housewright then suggested that it would take a majority to pass the resolution. However, DeWitte disagreed, noted that University of Tennessee County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) had recommended any changes to procedure be approved by a two-thirds vote.
Housewright suggested that TCA 5-5-103 supersedes the county rules and regulations and gives the commission the authority to make those decisions by a simple majority.
In the end, the commission voted 12-9 in favor of Herrell’s resolution. Those who voted in favor were Herrell, Brewer, Housewright, Danny Alvis, George Bridwell, Syble Vaughan-Trent, Jeff Barrett, Charles Thacker, Dawson Fields, Hannah Speaks, Larry Clonce and Donnie Talley.
Background
Whether or not Lee should appoint committees and who should serve on those committees are two topics that have been hotly debated in the past two years.
“We’ve had committee meetings, and the mayor has shown up to some of them, and some of them he hasn’t,” Herrell said in September of 2019 in his first attempt to remove the authority from Lee. “So, if we’re not going to have a mayor who is going to support us in the committees, we should be doing this all ourselves. As he (Lee) has said once before, it’s our commission, not his.”
However, several other commissioners spoke out against Herrell.
“I just don’t believe in changing the rules every few days,” Commissioner Larry Clonce said. “We either have a rule or we don’t have a rule. I’m not for changing them just to be changing them.”
Herrell’s motion failed in 2019, and Lee appointed committees. However, his proposed committee list failed by one vote during the October 2019 meeting.
The commission again had a heated discussion over the topic at their November 2019 meeting, which finally resulted in the commission approving Lee’s proposed committees by a vote of 12 “yes”, seven “no” and two “abstain”.