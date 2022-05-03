Cardinal Glass Industries will host a flag raising ceremony and dedication on Thursday, May 12th at 1 p.m. The flag stands at 38 feet long by 20 feet tall and the flagpole is 100 feet tall.
The flag dedication will take place at the entrance to the plant located at 600 Cardinal Way Road (formerly AFG Road) in Church Hill.
The Volunteer & Cherokee High School NJROTC, the Church Hill VFW, Vietnam Veterans, the American Legion, Cardinal Glass Veterans and the Volunteer High School Band will assist in honoring and raising the flag. Community and business leaders as well as the public are invited to attend.
Cardinal Glass Industries is very proud to be a 100 percent American owned company and has constructed this flagpole to honor its strong American heritage and the veterans and employees that work in the Church Hill facility.
In August 2021, Cardinal purchased the North American assets of AGC building products North America, which includes the facilities in Church Hill, Abingdon and Spring Hill, KS.
The facility in Church Hill is proud to employ 700 upper East Tennesseans and is looking forward to being part of the community.
Cardinal Glass Industries is a management owned S Corporation that leads the industry in the development of residential glass for windows and doors in the United States. It has grown to approximately 9,000 employees and 42 manufacturing locations across the US.
For additional information email Thomas Segelhorst at: tsegelhorst@cardinalcorp.com