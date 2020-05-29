SNEEDVILLE — More than 50 members of the Class of 2020 were honored as never before on Saturday, May 23, as they paraded in their colorfully decorated vehicles through downtown Sneedville and on to Hancock Co. High School where — thanks to an 11th-hour reprieve by Gov. Bill Lee — they, and others around the state, were able to walk across the stage of the school’s gym to receive their diplomas.
Following the invocation by Rev. J.R. South, the Salutatory Address was given by Jocelyn Elizabeth Ferguson.
Principal Mitch Cantwell spoke directly and from the heart to the graduates about their “upside down” senior year that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Valedictorian Preston Kyle Hatfield’s address included an emotional tribute to a deceased member of the class and their athletics teammate Nathanial “Than’l” Seal, who died in an auto accident some three years ago, and whose memory was honored at the ceremony with an “empty chair” draped with what would have been his senior cap and gown. During the invocational prayer, several of Than’l’s teammates gathered and knelt around the chair to show their own respect.
Principal Cantwell and Vice Principal Ashley Hopkins presented the diplomas and read recognitions and awards earned by the graduates.
Rev. Dustin Jessee gave the benediction.
Director of Schools Tony Seal and several members of the Hancock Co. Board of Education also attended and participated in the ceremony.
Photos of each graduate were published in last week’s edition of The Hancock Co. Eagle.
