The Hawkins County Cancer Support Group hosted its annual fashion show fund-raising event Saturday afternoon at Occasions on the Square in downtown Rogersville.
The event featured 20 local models, and 11 vendors.
HCCSG director Betty Goins said, “The models wore fashions from Matilda Jane, Walmart, Adorable and Dressy and Chico’s (Johnson City). Table decorations and food were provided by members of the group. Melissa Peoples and Mary Nancy Thurman shared their cancer journey stories with the group.”
Betty added, “The support group made approximately $2,200 that will go to help our cancer patients here in Hawkins County.”
The HCCSG provides a variety of services for area cancer patients and their families including gas cards to help pay fuel expenses for trips to and from their doctor’s office; assistance paying for medication; and financial assistance for living expenses during long term out-of-town visits for treatments.
If you are interested in volunteering or contributing, the HCCSG meets the 2nd Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Hope Community Church.
