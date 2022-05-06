TBI agents and detectives with the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate a fire that occurred in November.
On November 8, 2021, just before 4 a.m., a fire was reported at Contour Glass, located at 125 Industrial Drive in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
According to a Hawkins County Sheriff's Office report firefighters and police responded to Contour Glass on Industrial Drive just after 4 a.m.
Two witnesses who said they had arrived at the storage building around 7 p.m. for work, and around 3:45 a.m., they smelled smoke.
The two witnesses went outside and saw that the back of the building was on fire and called 911.
Video surveilance showed a person lighting an object then throwing it into the building around 2 a.m.
When firefighters arrived on the scene at 4 a.m,. th ebuilding was fully engulfed in flames.
The building was destroyed, along with a Bobcat tractor inside.
A dark-colored Chevrolet Sonic was seen in the area around the time the fire started.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.