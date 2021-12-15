A Mount Carmel man accused of holding his wife and daughter against their will at rifle-point, threatening to kill them, and assaulting his wife in May was indicted last week on two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault.
Mark Anthony Ragle, 54, 1169 Lloyds Chapel Road, Mount Carmel reportedly told HCSO Cpl. Michael Allen at the time of his May 25 arrest he pointed a gun at his wife “just to put some fear in her and to make her respect him.”
Allen responded to Ragle’s residence around 12:50 a.m. on May 25 when, according to the wife, Ragle woke her and her daughter up and yelled at them.
The wife state that Ragle was high on something and “talking out of this head”.
The wife and daughter then went into the kitchen and were eating cereal when Ragle yelled at them again. The daughter stated that Ragle grabbed his wife by the neck like “he was trying to break her neck”.
The wife called for her daughter to call 911, but Ragle told her he’d kill both of them if she did, Allen stated in his report.
Allen further reported that the wife retrieved her car keys to leave, at which time Ragle ordered her back into the kitchen at rifle-point and ordered her to finish eating.
“While they were in the kitchen she hid her cell phone behind the cereal box and texted her son that they need help,” Allen stated in his report. “(The wife) said Mark then walked around the corner. She and (the daughter) ran next door to call 911.”
Ragle was located by deputies at his son’s house next door. The son told deputies he had a handgun, but before Ragle surrendered he placed the gun in a drawer and the magazine in the freezer.
Aggravated kidnapping is a Class B felony and the most serious count Ragle is facing. The penalty is 8-12 years if convicted.
Ragle was arraigned Friday in Hawkins County Criminal Court with other defendants who were indicted by the Hawkins County Grand Jury on Dec. 6. He was released on his earlier $30,000 bond, and will appear in Criminal Court again Feb. 4.
Other Dec. 6 Grand Jury Indictments
Dustin Shawn Sizemore, 31, 422 Harvey Drive, Russellville, for criminal simulation, possession of stolen property over $2,500, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a felon, driving in possession of meth and driving on a revoked license.
Terry Joe Arnold, 26, 120 Hoskins Lane, Church Hill, for driving left of center, driving on a suspended license, DUI, possession of marijuana for resale, simple possession of Clonazepam, two counts of simple possession of Buprenophine, possession of a weapon during commission of a felony, possession of a handgun while intoxicate, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal simulation.
Robert Franklin Smith, 26, 408 New Canton Road, Church Hill, for driving left of center, speeding, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, felony reckless endangerment, failure to stop, felony evading arrest, evading arrest, aggravated assault, driving on a suspended license second offense, no insurance and registration violation.
Hunter Dacoda-Lynn Gorley, 20, 1515 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, and tampering with evidence.
Terry Lee Southern, 51, of Morristown, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked license.
Christopher Monroe Buchman, 39, 428 Gray Branch Road, Rogersville, for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Ryan Michael Stroop, 34, 104 Wood Lane, Surgoinsville, for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked license 4th offense.
Gregory Bruce Leake, 59, 6162 Highway 11-W, Rogersville, for DUI and no insurance.
Heather Danielle Bailey, 33, 204 JV Circe, Mooresburg, for speeding and DUI.