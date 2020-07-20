KINGSPORT — Head Start is currently accepting applications for 3 -and 4-year old children for the 2020-2021 school year. This is a high-quality, no-cost program for children and their families.
Head Start provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services. We work with families as equal partners to support their child’s development and learning.
To qualify, children must meet the federal income guidelines or have special needs. This program is available to children with disabilities and transportation is available in many areas.
To apply, or to get more information, please call 423-246-6180 or visit uethda.org. Applications are being accepted now.