This Christmas, people around the world will celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Christmas is a special celebration of faith, and I hope you are able to spend this time with your loved ones reflecting on the multitude of blessings God has given us. This has been a difficult year for many, and I ask that you continue to pray for our friends and neighbors whose lives have been upended this year.
Each Christmas, I say a prayer for the men and women serving our country who cannot be home with their families. Our nation’s heroes sacrifice so much to keep our country safe and free, including time with their loved ones. We’re fortunate to wake up every day in the greatest country in the world, and we owe it all to the men and women who serve in our nation’s armed forces.
Whether you are celebrating Christmas or another religious holiday, I hope that your holidays are filled with joy and love. From my family to yours, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy new year.
For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. Isaiah 9:6